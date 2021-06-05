The season didn’t end the way Tegan Hartman would have liked.
The senior, who hadn’t lost a high school match in his career and who celebrated a state doubles title with his brother two years ago, was hampered by a leg injury and fell in the 5A state singles semifinals.
Hartman, a Thunder Ridge senior, admitted to being disappointed at the outcome, but said he had worked on his mental game over the past year and was humble and eventually content with the overall season.
Tegan Hartman is the Post Register All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year for the second time after winning the award with his brother Kyler two years ago.
Tegan led the state with 24 singles wins, but talked about his team, which placed in the top 10 in both the girls and boys state standings.
“Everybody got way better this year,” Hartman said. “Over the summer everybody played a lot.”
Despite the 2020 high school season shut down by coronavirus, most players were able to get out and practice. Hartman, who typically plays in numerous tournaments throughout the year, said there wasn’t much of an impact on his game despite fewer tournaments and opportunities to gauge opponents.
Hartman finished 24-2 this season after having to default his consolation match due to injury.
He said he’s anxious to start the next chapter of his career at Colorado Mesa, an NCAA Division III program in Grand Junction, Colorado.