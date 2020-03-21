SELF-ISOLATION PUBLIC HEALTH NOTICE
EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
March 21, 2020 – In consultation with Teton Valley Health, the cities of Victor, Driggs, and Tetonia, and Teton County, Idaho are recommending self-isolation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to minimize community spread.
This Public Health Notice is of the highest level of importance and urgency. According to Dr. Erin Prissel, Chief of Staff at Teton Valley Health and Dr. Nathan Levanger, Chief Medical Officer at Teton Valley Health:
“Due to the long period of time from disease exposure to when symptoms appear, the
best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to reduce contact among individuals,
whether they are currently experiencing symptoms or not. This is especially important
given that individuals who have no symptoms will spread the disease. Therefore, we
have asked that the cities and county tell residents to self-isolate at their place of
residence.”
All persons within Teton County Idaho, and the cities of Victor, Driggs, and Tetonia are hereby requested to stay at home immediately through April 5, 2020. Specifically:
● All persons are advised to stay home except to complete essential activities or go to
work to provide essential commercial and government services.
● Essential activities include grocery shopping, going to the bank or hardware store, going to the doctor, getting gas, collecting curbside take-out from a local restaurant, and recreating outdoors while practicing social distancing and being careful to avoid forming groups of any size.
● Grocery stores continue to be restocked on a regular basis. There is no need to hoard
supplies. Please buy only what you need.
● Transportation will remain open, and trash pickup will continue.
● As always, IF YOU ARE SICK, or a member of your household is sick, STAY AT HOME. If you have questions about your health, please call your healthcare provider or Teton
Valley Health at 208-354-2383. If you suspect you have COVID-19, please call ahead
before entering a healthcare facility