Madison head football coach Mitch Buck will hang up his headset on Friday after coaching for 41 years. Most notably, the legendary coach led Firth, Rigby, Bonneville and twice coached Madison.
As Buck mulled over retirement a quote from retired Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson came to mind. Johnson said, “I don’t want to be that guy anymore.” Buck said he feels similarly.
“It takes a lot of intense emotion and energy to be good,” Buck said. “Someone has to make the players accountable in the weight room, on the practice field, in the classroom and during the game. I wasn’t able to enjoy those demands of creating that discipline anymore.”
Buck’s younger brother, Stan has a unique perspective on Mitch's career and pending retirement. Stan coached against Mitch often as Blackfoot’s head coach and retired from coaching last season after 38 years.
"It’s a lot of fun to coach. I’m sure he’s going to miss it a little bit. We stay in touch with football and what’s going on and everything," Stan said. "He’s been doing it a long time so eventually it’s going to happen.
The younger Buck said his brother’s teams were known for their tough defense and their offensive penchant for going after a team’s weaknesses repeatedly.
“His teams were always sound,” Stan said. “Those defenses never gave you a lot of opportunities to take advantage of things. You either had to be better than them or execute. Some teams you’ll play and because of how they’re (coached) you can get away with (not executing) but his teams were always sound defensively.”
The elder Buck said he has many memories that stand out from his coaching career including game-winning plays and players making bad decisions on the field that turned into great plays.
One especially odd memory was when Madison played Bonneville and forced a punt inside the 20-yard line. When the Bees punted the wind blew so hard that it blew the ball into Madison’s endzone and was recovered it for a touchdown.
“I could sit and talk for hours on end about players and plays,” Mitch said. “That is why we do it. Crazy things that create great moments and greater memories.”
Stan Buck said people in the community might not understand how much work his older brother put into making Madison good.
“It’s not a seasonal job,” Stan Buck said. “It’s an annual job. In the offseason, you’re thinking about your offseason programs, working kids maybe position areas, coaches. It’s a year-round job. Even though you might be out on the golf course or working in the backyard, you’re probably thinking about the football season and things that you could do to be successful. And Mitchell is that way. If we would be doing other activities we still talk about football even though it may not be football season. That’s kind of the life of a football coach.”
Mitch Buck said the emotion a coach sees in his players made coaching a joy.
“Football because of its numbers and the physical nature of the game, can create phenomenal emotion; that emotion is what binds or breaks the team,” Mitch said. “The losses can be as important as the wins. The joy of coaching has been seeing that happen. Witnessing a team fighting the ugliness of losing and working harder to prevent it from happening again. The offseason and in-season effort to be great as a team is very rewarding. A coach can feel and see it happening. When I look players in their eyes I can see that they believe. That is the reward. That is the motivation.”
Buck grew up in Othello, Washington where his football career started at Othello High School where he played fullback and middle linebacker in the fall and wrestled and golfed in the winter and spring.
After graduating high school, Buck went to Utah State where he moved to strong safety. He then transferred to Walla Walla Community College in Washington followed by a transfer to BYU where he played winger on the Rugby team.
Buck’s coaching career started at his high school alma mater where he coached linebackers for a year before heading on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Auckland New Zealand.
Upon his return Buck married his wife Heidi, Graduated from BYU and started coaching at Helper Junior High in Helper, Utah.
In 1985, Firth High School hired Buck as their head coach where he went 2-7 in his first year and 12-0 in his second year. In 1989, Rigby hired him as their head coach; three years later, Buck started his first stint at Madison that lasted until 2008 when he was hired as Bonneville’s head coach.
In 2011, Buck returned to Madison where his teams played in five state championships winning three. His teams played in several semifinal and quarterfinal games.
Buck isn’t quite sure what he’ll do with his spare time including all the time he spent thinking about the team throughout the year.
“I’ll play a little golf but not in the winter time,” Buck said. “Maybe I’ll find something part time. Maybe I’ll do a little stock market trading. Maybe I’ll go on a few more vacations.”
The one thing he does have etched into his retirement schedule is spending more time with his loved ones.
“Now my mind and time will be available to my wife and family,” Buck said. “Hunting, golfing, fishing, 4-wheeling, kayaking and maybe even some hiking. Trips to Alaska, Florida Keys, North Carolina. We are excited for those days. It is a new beginning.”