Jaelin Kauf will be competing closer to home this week.
A 2018 U.S. Olympian originally from Teton Valley now residing in Park City, Kauf placed 14th in women's moguls Saturday at the World Cup in Calgary, Alberta, but still remains in the top five of the FIS leaderboard.
As of the Calgary World Cup, Kauf is now fifth in FIS women's moguls World Cup standings with 190 points and is the top American in the standings. The next World Cup stop is this week at Utah's Deer Valley Resort. Moguls will take place tonight and Saturday night while aerials will take place Friday night.
Victor resident and 2018 U.S. Olympian Breezy Johnson did not finish women's super G at the FIS World Cup Sunday at Rosa Khutor in Russia. Competition was marred by snow and rain for three consecutive days, prompting the cancellation of all three downhill training runs. The course was deemed too unsafe to race Saturday as temperatures were warm. With 77 World Cup points, Johnson is 60th in FIS women's alpine overall standings and 22nd in downhill standings.
Coming up locally
Rigby’s Jessika Jenson, a 2014 and 2018 U.S. Olympic slopestyle snowboarder, is one of 24 skiers and snowboarders invited to third annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The competition will take place one day during a weather window, beginning Monday and continuing through Feb. 15, in which the resort will close Corbet’s.
The International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) North American Junior Freeskiing Competition begins today and continues through Sunday at Grand Targhee Resort. Qualifications begin at 10 a.m. today for 10 to 14 year-olds and 10 a.m. Friday for 15 to 18 year-olds. Finals are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
Team USA Update
Kaillie Humphries and Lauren Gibbs won women's bobsled gold at the World Cup last Saturday in St. Moritz, Switz., with a winning combined time of 2:17.18. It was the fourth win of the IBSF World Cup season for Humphries, who is the World Cup leader with 1,484 points.
One week after becoming the winningest X Games snowboarder ever, male or female, Jamie Anderson won women's slopestyle at the Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. over the weekend. Dusty Henricksen won the men's title. Anderson, as well as halfpipe snowboarder Maddie Mastro, halfpipe skiers Alex Ferreira, David Wise, Brita Sigourney and Devin Logan and slopestyle skiers Colby Stevenson and Nick Goepper are among those competing this weekend at the Winter Dew Tour. Competition begins today and continues through Sunday at Copper Mountain, Colo., a new venue for the event. Athletes from 20 different countries will compete.
The U.S. women's national soccer team won Group A of Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying upon defeating Costa Rica 6-0 on Monday. It was their third consecutive clean sheet in Concacaf Olympic Qualifying group play. The U.S. will play Mexico on Friday in Los Angeles. The winner qualifies for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The 113th Millrose Games are scheduled for Saturday at the Armory in New York City. Among the U.S. athletes competing are pole vaulter Sandi Morris, 800-meter runners Donavan Brazier and Ajeé Wilson, 400 runner Brittany Brown, Allyson Felix in the 60 meters and Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs in shot put.