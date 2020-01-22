Shelley graduate Karlie Callahan came away with a medal and a top-10 finish Saturday at the USA Track and Field Cross-Country Championships in San Diego.
Currently a freshman at Utah State, Callahan covered the 6k course in 24:04 to finish eighth in the junior women's race. She was one of four Utah State runners in the junior women's race and the second to finish. The junior women's national title went to Brooke Rauber, a 17 year-old New Yorker who participated in the 2019 Nike Elite Camp and finished seventh at Nike Cross Nationals in December. Rauber won Saturday's race in 22:11. Another local competed in the senior men's 10k race Saturday, Snake River graduate and current Utah State runner James Withers, who finished 21st in 32:59.5.
This weekend will be the next competition for Teton Valley native Jaelin Kauf. The 2018 U.S. Olympian who is currently second in the FIS women's moguls leaderboard with 143 World Cup points will be competing in Tremblant, Canada, on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort released the list of competitors for the third annual Kings and Queen's of Corbet's, and a name familiar to eastern Idaho is among them. Rigby's Jessika Jenson, a 2014 and 2018 U.S. Olympic slopestyle snowboarder, is one of 24 skiers and snowboarders invited to the competition that will take place one day during a February 10-15 weather window in which the resort will close Corbet's.
Coming up locally
Saturday is Kelly Canyon Resort's slopestyle event sponsored by Sled Shed. Registration is at 11 a.m. and the competition begins at 1 p.m.
The annual Sun Valley Nordic Festival starts Wednesday, Jan. 29 and continues through the weekend. Events include NordicTown USA Sprints on Wednesday and the 47th annual Boulder Mountain Tour on Feb. 1.
Team USA Update
The annual Winter X Games begin today in Aspen, Colo. Among the athletes competing are two-time Olympic women's slopestyle snowboard gold medalist Jamie Anderson, two-time Olympic men's halfpipe ski gold medalist David Wise, defending X Games men's halfpipe ski champion Alex Ferreira, two-time Olympic women's halfpipe skier Brita Sigourney, 2018 U.S. Olympic women's slopestyle snowboarders Julia Marino and Hailey Langland, 2018 Olympic men's slopestyle snowboard champion Red Gerard and Olympian siblings Taylor and Arielle Gold in halfpipe snowboarding. Blaine County native and 2018 Olympian Chase Josey will also be competing in halfpipe snowboarding.
Mikaela Shiffrin placed 11th in Sunday's parallel giant slalom in its FIS World Cup debut at Sestriere, Italy, a day after placing third in giant slalom where the top three women finished within one one-hundredth of a second of each other. She leads the overall FIS women's alpine World Cup leaderboard by 249 points.
Maddie Bowman, a two-time Olympic women's halfpipe skier and the 2014 Olympic gold medalist, announced her retirement on Monday. She was a member of the U.S. Freeski team for seven years.