Victor's Breezy Johnson is having quite the comeback thus far.
Johnson, who turned 24 on Jan. 19, had two top-10 finishes last week in her second and third alpine races back from injury. She placed 10th on Jan. 24 and fifth on Jan. 25 in downhill at the FIS World Cup at Bansko, Bulgaria, joining Mikaela Shiffrin with top 10 results those days. Shiffrin won on Jan. 24 and was fourth on Jan. 25.
A 2018 U.S. Olympian who calls Jackson Hole Mountain Resort home, Johnson cut her 2017-18 season short due to a shoulder injury and missed the 2018-19 season due to tearing her ACL in September 2018 while training in Chile and tearing her PCL and MCL in her other leg in June 2019 while training at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. She rejoined her U.S. teammates in Europe shortly after the New Year.
Saturday in Canada, Jaelin Kauf was ninth at the women's moguls FIS World Cup in Tremblant. Originally from Teton Valley and now residing in Utah, Kauf had the second highest U.S. finish in the event. She is now fourth in FIS World Cup women's moguls standings with 172 World Cup points.
Rigby’s Jessika Jenson, a 2014 and 2018 U.S. Olympic slopestyle snowboarder, is one of 24 skiers and snowboarders invited to third annual Kings and Queens of Corbet's at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The competition will take place one day during a February 10-15 weather window in which the resort will close Corbet’s.
Coming up locally
The annual Sun Valley Nordic Festival started Wednesday and continues through the weekend. Events include NordicTown USA Sprints on Wednesday and the 47th annual Boulder Mountain Tour on Saturday.
Kelly Canyon Resort's Snowcross is Saturday. Registration is due by 11 a.m., the participant meeting is at noon and competition begins at 1 p.m.
This weekend is Idaho Falls Ski Club weekend at Grand Targhee Resort.
Team USA Update
This last weekend was a busy one for U.S. athletes.
Mikaela Shiffrin won downhill and super G over the weekend at the FIS World Cup stop at Bansko, Bulgaria, to bring her career total World Cup victories to 66. Shiffrin is now No. 3 on the all-time list for all FIS skiers behind retired Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher (67) and Lindsey Vonn and Ingemar Stenmark, who ended their careers with 86 World Cup wins each. The wins also gave Shiffrin six wins in four disciplines this season. She leads the FIS women's alpine overall standings with 1,225 points (a 370-point margin over second place) and she shot up five spots to take the lead in the women's super G standings with 186 points (a 36-point margin). She is first in slalom with 440 points (an 80-point margin), second in downhill with 256 points (trailing by 16 points) and second in giant slalom with 314 points (trailing by 61 points).
X Games Aspen concluded Sunday. Two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson won women's snowboard slopestyle gold to bring her career X Games gold medal count in the event to six (most X Games golds by any snowboarder, male or female) and her X Games medal count to 17 to make her the winningest female X Games athlete, summer or winter. Additionally, Alex Ferreira won men's ski superpipe, Colby Stevenson won ski knuckle huck in its debut X Games and men's ski slopestyle, Jesse Paul won rail jam, Zeb Powell won snowboard knuckle huck in its debut X Games and Doug Henry won para snow bikecross. Blaine County native and 2018 U.S. Olympian Chase Josey place fourth in men's snowboard superpipe.
Saturday and Sunday were historic for U.S. Figure Skating. Alysa Liu, age 14, became the first female figure skater to repeat as U.S. champion since Ashley Wagner repeated in 2013. Liu is also the youngest U.S. figure skater to repeat as national champion. Nathan Chen also made history, becoming the first to win four consecutive men's singles titles since legend Brian Boitano won his fourth in 1988.
Due to concerns of the virus outbreak, World Athletics (formerly International Association of Athletics Federation) announced Wednesday that the World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled for March 13-15 in Nanjing, China, have been postponed by a year.