BOISE — It took just two seasons for Curtis Weaver to rank No. 6 on Boise State’s all-time sack list with 20.5. By the end of 2019 he could be as high as No. 2.
Enjoy him while you can, Boise State fans.
Weaver stood on the sidelines earlier this week and watched as his former teammates worked out in front of NFL scouts at Boise State’s Pro Day. He could be the one in that spot as early as next year.
There’s already plenty of buzz about Weaver as a potential high NFL Draft pick — and a big 2019 season could make that a reality as soon as a year from now.
“I’m just taking it day by day,” said Weaver, who sidestepped questions about the NFL about as well as he gets by opposing offensive linemen.
Not many around the country have been better in the past two years. Weaver has 20.5 sacks and 28.0 tackles-for-loss in 27 games. Both numbers were tops in the Mountain West during that span, and he was named to the All-Mountain West First Team both years.
Most players are just hoping to see the field as a redshirt freshman. In 2017, Weaver led the conference with 11.0 sacks and was fourth with 13.0 tackles-for-loss. He scored a touchdown on a 55-yard fumble return at Washington State in just the second game of his career, and was named a Freshman All-American by both the FWAA and USA Today.
Despite splitting time with senior Jabril Frazier and facing much more attention from opposing defenses, Weaver backed up his debut season with an arguably stronger sophomore campaign. He led the Broncos with 9.5 sacks and 15.0 tackles-for-loss and recorded at least one sack in seven different games.
“I’m just trying to be the best I can be,” Weaver said.
His best may be good enough to land him in the first round of the NFL Draft within the next two years. NFL Draft Express projects Weaver as the No. 15 overall pick to the Chicago Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft, while respected draft analyst Charlie Campbell has him going No. 20 overall to the Atlanta Falcons in his mock draft for 2020.
Weaver was eligible to enter this year’s draft as a redshirt sophomore since he was three years removed from high school, and he might have been a late-round pick. But according to defensive line coach Spencer Danielson, it was nothing Weaver seriously considered, knowing that a big season in 2019 would significantly raise his stock.
He’s got two years of eligibility left, but probably will be in position to make the jump next year should he have the season many are expecting him to have this fall.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin noted that Weaver has “stepped up” this spring but reminded that, “he’s still a young player and he’s still developing and still growing. The more reps he gets the better he is getting.”
Harsin also said that as Weaver prepares for his fourth season in the program (he redshirted in 2016), his preparation habits off the field could help him make a big jump.
“How you practice, how you prepare ... for all these guys that are starting to get older and have played a significant amount, that has to change in their preparation and their habits have to change,” Harsin said. “If you just get physically better you’re not getting better in my opinion. If you’re getting physically better and you understand how to prepare and practice the right way, now you have a chance.
“You could be a dominating player when you do that when you have talent.”
Weaver has done nothing short of dominate the past two years and should have an even bigger chance this fall with the departure of Frazier and an ACL injury to Sam Whitney. After previously sharing time the past two seasons, Weaver is likely to get the bulk of the playing time at the STUD spot.
And the Broncos will be counting on him to produce after losing three players that could land in NFL training camps in Frazier, Durrant Miles and Tyler Horton. Weaver is now one of the leaders of the defense, and one that other players will look to both on and off the field.
There’s seemingly plenty of pressure on Weaver as he looks to help both his team and his personal future this fall. He’s keeping it as simple as possible.
“Just do my job for the team,” Weaver said of his outlook.
A year from now, that team could be in the NFL.