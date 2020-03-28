Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey confirmed a third positive COVID-19 patient in Teton County, Idaho Saturday, March 28. Gnagey said the person was not a resident of Idaho, but showed up at the hospital presenting with symptoms that met the standards for testing.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is currently conducting the investigation said Gnagey. EIPH did not immediately return a call from the Teton Valley News.
Gnagey said the patient is a male. He did not have any other details to offer at this time including a timeline for when the patient arrived at the hospital until the test was completed.
As of last Monday, 22 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Teton County. Two were positive, seven are outstanding and 13 were negative. According coronavirus.idaho.gov, Idaho has hit 261 confirmed cases Saturday afternoon. For more information on county numbers, go to coronavirus.idaho.gov. The Idaho North Central District has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Nez Perce County, today, Friday March 27. This brings the death count in Idaho to five.
This story will be updated.