MERIDIAN—For two quarters Thursday, Sugar-Salem was stuck in neutral.
Then, the Diggers’ championship experience and relentless style of play kicked in. Led by do-it-all senior Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem opened the second half on a devastating 15-0 run, turning a tight game into a 63-48 romp over Kellogg in the opening round of the 3A state tournament at Meridian High.
Harris finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the defending champion Diggers (18-5), who advance to Friday night’s semifinal round.
“It really came down to keeping our foot on the gas,” Harris said. “Keeping our overall effort up and having trust in each other and our system. There are a lot of emotions in a game like this, but we were able to channel it and rely on our experience.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams enjoying hot stretches. Kellogg (16-7) led 13-8 after the first quarter, but Sugar-Salem picked up the pace in the second and took a 26-24 halftime lead on Crew Clark’s last-second layup.
“That’s our style of play,” Clark said. “We go hard for as long as we’re in, and we go so hard, we have to come out fast.”
The pace only intensified after halftime. The Diggers—who, as usual, used hockey-style line changes, with 11 players logging at least five minutes—cranked up the defensive pressure and pushed the tempo to overwhelm the Tigers. Defensive stops quickly turned into transition layups, with Harris racking up easy baskets while Kellogg struggled to score.
“All the credit goes to my guys,” Harris said. “We were getting out on the break, and I was just the guy who happened to get the ball and finish.”
The Wildcats went scoreless until Tyler Oertli hit two free throws with 1:44 left in the third quarter. By then, the 15-0 run had staked Sugar-Salem to a lead it would never surrender.
“To me, there’s nothing more fun in the world than going on a run like that,” Clark said. “It’s amazing.”
Clark and Hadley Miller each scored 11 points for the Diggers, while Kyler Handy chipped in seven points and eight rebounds.
Gavin Luna led Kellogg with 12 points. Graden Nearing added 11 and Koby Luna finished with 10, but poor shooting doomed the Wildcats, who were 30% from the floor, 27% from 3-point range and 6-of-14 at the free throw line.
Sugar-Salem shot 50 percent from the floor and also won the rebounding battle, 38-32.
“I thought our energy and our effort was better in the second half,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “It was good on both ends, and the guys played confident and made the right adjustments, which was good to see.”
SUGAR-SALEM 63, KELLOGG 48
Sugar-Salem 8 18 15 22—63
Kellogg 13 11 4 20—48
SUGAR-SALEM—Crew Clark 11, Tanner Harris 19, Keayen Nead 2, Hadley Miller 11, Kyler Handy 7, Sam Parkinson 7, Rylan Bean 4, Pasen Michaelson 2.
KELLOGG—Taylor Bush 2, Koby Luna 10, Graden Nearing 11, Tyler Oertli 2, Brandon Miller 9, Logan Jerome 2, Gavin Luna 12.