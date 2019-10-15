Thunder Ridge High School is in its second year of existence, and the Titans have gone 2-for-2 in 5A District 5-6 boys soccer championship games since then.
No. 1-seeded Thunder Ridge hoisted its second district championship trophy in as many years Tuesday evening after shutting out No. 2 seeded Madison 3-0 at Thunder Ridge.
Last year’s win was historic, giving the Titans the school’s first district championship for any sport. Tuesday’s win added to the success the Titans are striving to continue as a program, Thunder Ridge head coach Corey Toldson said.
“We made it a goal to defend our championship,” Toldson said. “I think we’ve just continued to build off of what we started last year. We’re not (former) Bonneville and Hillcrest players anymore. We’re Thunder. When we play our game and stay composed, they’re tough to beat.”
The same two teams met last year in Rexburg for the championship, which the Titans won with a goal in double overtime to break a scoreless game. No overtime was needed Tuesday, as the Titans took a 1-0 halftime lead off an Israel Mendieta-Chavez goal and extended the advantage with second-half goals by Luke Walker and Jesus Lopez. Like last year, Thunder Ridge entered the game having split regular-season meetings with Madison. The Bobcats won the Sept. 16 meeting 4-3 and the Titans won the Oct. 7 meeting 4-1.
Toldson and Lopez acknowledged Madison’s height advantage, which the Titans prepared for with strong possession and speed.
“This was our goal at the beginning of the year,” said Lopez, a senior captain. “We knew they were gonna come at us fast. We just knew the way to beat a fast paced player is to get better possession of the ball.”
Both the Titans (13-2-1) and the Bobcats (8-8-0) had numerous scoring opportunities to begin the game, including a Madison shot on goal that went just past the left goal post in the eighth minute that drew ‘awes’ from the Madison bench. The scoreless quagmire ended when Mendieta-Chavez scored in the 36th minute, a close range shot that rolled into the bottom left corner of the net. The first half ended with two free kicks--one by Madison in the 39th minute that was immediately deflected by Thunder Ridge’s wall of players and one by Thunder Ridge with seven seconds left.
Walker scored five minutes into the second half, prompting energetic cheers from the pitch, the bench and the stands. Intensity picked up for the remainder of the game, and two Thunder Ridge players were shown yellow cards in the final 13 minutes. Lopez scored in the 77th minute, two minutes after a Madison free kick that went directly to Thunder Ridge keeper Jason Rogel’s gloves.
Madison will host No. 3 seeded Rigby on Thursday in an elimination game. Thunder Ridge will begin the 5A state tournament Oct. 24 with a 9 a.m. game at Rocky Mountain High School versus District 3’s third-place team. Thunder Ridge went two-and-out in its inaugural state tournament appearance last year, falling to Borah and Coeur d’Alene. Toldson and Lopez said the Titans are aiming higher this year.
“Our goal is to place,” Toldson said. “We always want to improve and do better than what we did the last year. We want to make ourselves known in the state of Idaho, not just eastern Idaho.”
Lopez said the Titans have continued a practice they began last year of writing down goals on slips of paper at the beginning of the season and putting them into a jar to be read later in the season. Two of the biggest goals he and his teammates wrote down were to win districts and play at state.
Acknowledging how quickly his high school career reached its final week, Lopez said the Titans have improved as players and have become closer.
“This year, we’re shooting farther,” Lopez said. “We’ve just been bonding the whole season. We’re becoming more like a family than a team. When I look back, I’m gonna remember I played the game with no regrets.”