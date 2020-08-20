The Post Register football preview section doesn't drop until next week, but Thunder Ridge gets an early start to the 2020 season Friday night when the Titans head south to take on Highland.
Both teams originally had other games scheduled but because of COVID-19-related cancelations, the two were able to make the date work for the season opener.
What you need to know:
-Because of the rescheduled game, the Rams and Titans will play each other twice this season. Friday's game however will be the one that counts in the 5A District 5-6 standings.
-With Holt Arena closed, Highland will play its home games at its campus in Pocatello.
-According to Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 guidelines, spectators will be required to wear face coverings and are expected to maintain at least six feet of physical distance from members of other households. There will be clear markings for adequate physical distancing at most venues. Also, visiting teams should check with their school regarding ticket availability.
-On the field, there could be some early rust for both teams. With COVID-19 protocols, practices and workouts were a little different than previous seasons. The Rams feature one of the top running backs in the state in Kaleb Demuzio, giving the Titan defense a good early-season challenge.
-Titans quarterback Tao Johnson saw plenty of time as a sophomore a year ago. How much better can he be after one season? That could be an interesting storyline this season.
-The Titans enter their third season. A win at perennial power Highland would be a program milestone and an provide an early edge in a potential playoff run.