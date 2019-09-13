It's not a rivalry yet, but it probably should be after Friday night.

In a wild back and forth game, Thunder Ridge scored 28 straight points to defeat Idaho Falls 48-34 in a non-conference game that may have meant more than the records for both teams.

The Tigers (0-3) established their run game early on and looked like a team that had found some answers in Week 3. Spencer Moore powered the rushing attack, scoring five touchdowns, with his 1-yard touchdown with 2:18 left in the third giving Idaho Falls a 34-20 lead. Meanwhile, the Titans (2-1) had been relying on the arm of sophomore Tao Johnson with mixed success.

That all changed toward the end of the third quarter as Johnson found speedy Kaysen Isom for a 5-yard touchdown, and then hooked up with Isom on the next possession for a 60-yard touchdown. That score pulled Thunder Ridge within a touchdown and set the tone for the fourth quarter.

The Titans defense, which had struggled stopping Moore, started to hold. Thunder Ridge moved the ball behind Isom, who capped a 73-yard drive with a 3-yard run to tie the game at 34-34, as the homecoming crowed roared. The Tigers fumbled on their next possession, and again it was Isom doing the damage. His 7-yard touchdown run gave Thunder Ridge a 41-34 lead with 6:01 left. Isom would end the day with a 9-yard scamper around the left side and breaking tackles for the final margin of victory.

Isom finished with 124 yards receiving and 106 rushing. Johnson was 26-36 for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 97 yards.

Moore was the workhorse for Idaho Falls, finishing with 235 yards on 30 carries.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000