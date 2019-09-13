It's not a rivalry yet, but it probably should be after Friday night.
In a wild back and forth game, Thunder Ridge scored 28 straight points to defeat Idaho Falls 48-34 in a non-conference game that may have meant more than the records for both teams.
The Tigers (0-3) established their run game early on and looked like a team that had found some answers in Week 3. Spencer Moore powered the rushing attack, scoring five touchdowns, with his 1-yard touchdown with 2:18 left in the third giving Idaho Falls a 34-20 lead. Meanwhile, the Titans (2-1) had been relying on the arm of sophomore Tao Johnson with mixed success.
That all changed toward the end of the third quarter as Johnson found speedy Kaysen Isom for a 5-yard touchdown, and then hooked up with Isom on the next possession for a 60-yard touchdown. That score pulled Thunder Ridge within a touchdown and set the tone for the fourth quarter.
The Titans defense, which had struggled stopping Moore, started to hold. Thunder Ridge moved the ball behind Isom, who capped a 73-yard drive with a 3-yard run to tie the game at 34-34, as the homecoming crowed roared. The Tigers fumbled on their next possession, and again it was Isom doing the damage. His 7-yard touchdown run gave Thunder Ridge a 41-34 lead with 6:01 left. Isom would end the day with a 9-yard scamper around the left side and breaking tackles for the final margin of victory.
Isom finished with 124 yards receiving and 106 rushing. Johnson was 26-36 for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 97 yards.
Moore was the workhorse for Idaho Falls, finishing with 235 yards on 30 carries.