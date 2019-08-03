At Burley, the Idaho Falls Tigers forced a second championship game on the final day of the Idaho American Legion Baseball Single-A State Tournament before falling to host Burley.
Idaho Falls, which worked its way through the loser's bracket to reach today, defeated Burley 7-5 in eight innings in the noon game to force a winner-take-all second championship game in the double elimination tournament. The Tigers scored runs in the decisive eighth inning--both off of errors--for the win. Zack Lee went 2 for 3 while Hayden Carlson went 2 for 4 with two triples for the Tigers.
Two lead changes occurred in the first two innings of a high scoring second game, which Burley won 18-7. No extra innings were necessary, as the Green Sox scored eight runs in the top of the fifth to put some distance between themselves and the Tigers. The Green Sox ended the game outhitting the Tigers 18-8. Zach Bridges went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Eliot Jones went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Lee went 2 for 4 with a double and Hunter Miller went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Tigers (30-13).