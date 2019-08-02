At Burley, the Idaho Falls Tigers survived the losers’ bracket of the American Legion Single-A state tournament and advanced to today’s championship round with a 10-0, six-inning victory over the Post 65 Dragons out of Malad.
The Tigers (29-12) will face Burley today at noon. If Idaho Falls wins, the two teams will play again for the state championship.
Chris Dompier pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out two for the win.
Eliot Jones was 2 for 3 with a double and knocked in three runs and Zach Bridges finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Idaho Falls lost the opening game of the tournament but has rebounded to win three straight games.