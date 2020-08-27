The high school football season officially kicks off tonight with a full slate of games.
A few teams got an early chance to play last week, but tonight the Friday night lights are in full force.
Here are the Top-5 storylines to watch for as the season gets underway.
1. Quarterbacks. New quarterbacks everywhere. Rigby, Blackfoot, Skyline, Bonneville, Madison, just to name a few teams, will all feature new signal callers. Quarterbacks get a lot of attention and rightfully so. The toughest job may be at Rigby, where the Trojans look to replace Keegan Thompson, arguably the state’s top player a year ago. The most coveted QB spot may be at Skyline where the Grizzlies return a solid supporting cast on offense.
2. COVID-19. While everyone hoped the pandemic would be under control by now and the sports world could return to normal, that’s not the case as districts and conferences scramble to put together guidelines for a safe return. Masks, social distancing, limited travel, and fewer fans in the stands will all have an impact on the season. How much of an impact is yet to be determined.
3. Blackfoot running back Teegan Thomas has been active in social media recruiting circles, but the pandemic has made it challenging to get noticed. Typically, seniors-to-be would attend camps and make visits to colleges as part of the recruiting process. Several camps and campuses have been closed.
“It’s kind of disappointing,” Thomas said. “I had all of this stuff planned this summer to show the coaches what I can do in their eyes. So they could see me live.”
He said most recruiters have been able to keep up with him on social media and they have plenty of film highlights to scout.
“Film and stats don’t lie,” Thomas said.
4. As if the COVID-19 situation wasn’t enough of a problem, Butte County had four light poles at its field knocked over by high winds earlier this week.
The team was practicing on the field at the time and the cross country team was also working out.
“I heard it snap and I thought it was a lightning strike or something,” coach Sam Thorngren said, adding he told his players to run.
“It could have been bad,” he said. “We were lucky.”
The Pirates are not scheduled to play a home game until Sept. 25 so the lights should be fixed by then, Thorngren said.
5. One of the best matchups for Week 1 is Century at Sugar-Salem. The two-time 3A state champion Diggers have plenty of holes to fill after graduating a talented class of seniors. The Diamondbacks have nine returning starters on defense so the typically high-scoring Sugar-Salem offense will get a good early-season test against a good 4A opponent.