Buckle up for Week 5 of the high school football season. Conference play is underway and teams are in midseason form.
Here are the Top-5 storylines to watch for on Friday.
The 1A Division 2 Rocky Mountain Conference already suffered a shakeup in the standings last week when winless North Gem knocked off previously unbeaten Rockland.
This week defending conference champion Watersprings looks to do the same as Rockland visits for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Warriors and Bulldogs finished 1-2 in the conference, respectively, last season.
Watersprings is off to a 1-2 start this year and comes off a 40-34 loss to 1AD1 No. 4 Raft River. Rockland is tied for fourth in the 1AD2 state poll at 3-1.
Skyline’s Mickelsen eyeing the end zone
Skyline athletic director Greeg Baczuk noted the team will have a special guest for its game against Bonneville at Ravsten Stadium. Skyline student Isaac Mickelsen will suit up for one non-counting play on the first Skyline offensive possession. He will go in at running back and will receive the hand-off and try to score a touchdown. Skyline coaches, players, referees, and Bonneville High school athletic administration and coaches are aware and supportive.
Mickelsen is wheelchair bound and suffers from spinal bifida. He comes from an athletic family. His father Scott played quarterback at Skyline, his mother Kristy (Klein) Mickelsen cheered at IFHS and his siblings play sports.
Bennion ready for encore
So what’s Sugar-Salem’s Sunny Bennion going to do for an encore? Bennion made headlines two weeks ago after taking over kicking duties for the Diggers when Crew Clark was injured.
Last week she not only kicked the game-winning extra point in a 7-6 overtime win over Marsh Valley, she was named Homecoming Queen at halftime.
Trojans’ defense making a stand
Rigby’s offense has gotten a lot of attention, averaging nearly 45 points per game, but the Trojans defense has been more impressive. Opponents are averaging just 16 points per game and Rigby has registered two shutouts in its four games.
The Trojans open 5A District 5-6 conference play on Friday when they host Thunder Ridge. The Titans look to make it two wins in a row after knocking off Idaho Falls 35-7 last week.
Russets, Knights look for first win
Shelley takes on Hillcrest in the teams’ conference opener on Friday.
The Knights hope to erase the memory of last week’s game at Rigby where the offense was stymied and eventually shut out 37-0 by Trojans.
A conference win would get Hillcrest back on track with Skyline and Blackfoot already proving themselves to be the frontrunners.
After a winless 2019, Shelley has already racked up a pair of wins over Preston and Canyon Ridge.
Shelley is 0-10 in 4A District 6 since joining the conference in 2018.