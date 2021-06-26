First team
Nelah Roberts, Skyline
In her debut high school track season, Roberts could hardly do wrong. She won state titles in the 1600 and 3200, in personal record times of 5:03.00 and 10:54.28, respectively. She went a spotless 7-0 in the 3200, too. She became arguably the best freshman runner on this side of Idaho, earning a 5A/4A District 6 title in the 3200 and finishing second in the 1600. Best of all for Roberts, though: She’ll only go up from here.
Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville
This is an imperfect analogy, but if Roberts was Batman, Kunz was Robin. At the state track meet, the freshman finished second behind Roberts in the 1600, clocking in at 5:04.20. That was Kunz’s best event, but she fared well in the 800 as well, capturing the district title and recording seven first-place finishes. Her best time was 2:20.81, which she set at state, and that figures to set her up well down the road.
Tylie Jones, Rigby
Just when you thought Jones couldn’t improve as an athlete — she led Rigby’s girls basketball to a third-place finish at the 5A state tournament — she transitions to track and logs a number of impressive numbers. For one, her best triple jump mark of 35’8.75 ranked fifth in Class 5A and 12th in the state, but Jones also placed fourth in the event at the state meet. Sprinkle in her 4x400 relay team’s fourth-place finish at state and you get quite the accomplished athlete.
Madison Lempka, Shelley
Lempka only competed in one event all season, the high jump, but she torched her competition at every turn. Most importantly, she captured the state title with a mark of 5’4, but she also never lost, turning in a sparkling 9-0 record in the event. Her PR, 5’7, tied her for first in the state. Nobody Lempka competed against could touch her, which is about the best compliment you can get.
Brinnlee Wilde, Idaho Falls
This season, Wilde fashioned herself a versatile track athlete, and she reaped the rewards in spades. She qualified for the state meet in four events — the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump — and placed as well as third, in the 100 hurdles. And that’s to say nothing of her outing at the 5A/4A District 6 meet, where she won the long jump with a mark of 16’8.25 and the high jump at 5’2. Plus, Wilde is just a sophomore. Keep an eye on her in the years to come.
Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot
Another basketball star, Humpherys made a living in the throwing events this season, placing third at state in the shot put (38’ 2.5) and fifth in the discus (106’ 0). She captured district titles in both events, recording personal bests in each event as well. At that meet, her shot put mark of 39’8 landed her at the top of Class 4A, which stood for the rest of the season, while her discus throw of 120’ 10 gave her 4A’s No. 4 mark.
Jaresa Jackson, Sugar-Salem
A key reason why the Digger girls won the team state title, Jackson’s 4x400 relay team won the state championship, while she also finished third in the 3200 (11:57.58) and fourth in the 1600 (5:31.03) at the state meet. In those distance events, Jackson also secured 3A District 6 titles, including a PR of 5:29.59 in the 1600, a time that ranked fourth in Class 3A. One of her class’ most versatile runners.
Cassi Robbins, Firth
In her final season as a Cougar, Robbins won state championships in both the 4x200 relay (team time: 1:46.78) and the 4x400 relay (team time: 4:07.53). She also placed second in the 400, clocking in at 59.61 seconds. In fact, that time was just one second slower than her PR of 58.64, the best time in Class 2A and the ninth-best statewide. Robbins will go out as a two-time state champion in the event, and a five-time champion across her entire career.
Ryley Klinger, Sugar-Salem
If one individual performance stands out among the state champion Sugar-Salem girls, it’s Klinger’s. At state, the junior captured titles in the 400 (59.07), 4x200 relay (team time: 1:46.81), 4x400 relay (team time: 4:09.65) and sprint medley relay (team time: 1:54.18). For good measure, Klinger ranked ninth in the state in the 400 with a best time of 58.41 seconds. Oh, and she also won 3A District 6 championships in each of those events too, making Klinger a vital piece on a Diggers team that won the team district and state title by 30-plus points each.
Mattie Olson, Skyline
Perhaps the most impressive part about Olson’s junior track campaign is how consistently she performed. Her 4x100 relay team ended the season with seven straight wins, including at the state meet, where she helped the quartet of Grizzlies clock in at 49.72 seconds. Plus, Olson also won seven straight long jump events, including the district title and a second-place finish at state, a mark of 17’ 1.25. Her best, 17’3, ranked fourth in Class 4A and 14th in the state.
Second team
Tara Butler, Firth
Natalya Babcock, Butte County
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Graycee Litton, North Fremont
Kinley Brown, Teton
Tasha Miller, Skyline
Kiya McAffee, Butte County
Whitney Wasden, Madison
Sariah Harrison, Skyline
Sedona Cannon, Salmon
Honorable Mention
Elanor Eddington (Idaho Falls), Abby Hancock (Rigby), Abbie Scott (Rigby), Aleah Lankford (Sugar-Salem), Kylie Coles (Bonneville), Suhay Puente (West Jefferson), Whitney Christiansen (Blackfoot), Kamryn Comba (Idaho Falls), Sara Boone (Ririe), Brooke Trimble (Ririe), Jenna Letham (Teton), McKenzie Winegar (South Fremont), Abbey Corgatelli (Idaho Falls), Jessica Moss (Thunder Ridge), Adrianne Nedrow (North Fremont), Riley Moore (Mackay)