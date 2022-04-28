One of Eastern Idaho's largest and oldest track meets will take place in the Gate City this weekend.
Due to Ravsten Stadium, the usual venue, being resurfaced with a turf infield, the meet will take place at Highland High School. Skyline and Idaho Falls will continue to be the co-hosts.
Idaho Falls head track coach Kelcee Christensen and Skyline head track coach Chase Meyer said the decision of where to have the meet was made quickly. The decision was finalized by February, and both coaches expressed gratitude to Highland's coaches for volunteering to provide the venue.
"Their coaches are great to work with," Meyer said Tuesday by phone. "(Highland head coach) Camille Marchand does a great job. We were debating not holding it this year with not having a track but we didn't want to just give up on it."
The change of venue has directly impacted the Skyline and Idaho Falls programs for the second year in a row as the rival schools are having to share practice venues. Last season, Skyline and Idaho Falls practiced at Ravsten while Skyline's track was resurfaced and two additional lanes were added. With turf being installed at Ravsten this season, Skyline's new track is now hosting practices for both schools, as well as Eagle Rock Middle School.
While both coaches said it can be a bit crowded, athletes from each program have adjusted.
"I'm impressed with how well they've adapted," Christensen said. "It's worked out well. Chase is great."
It has also added an interesting layer to the rivalry after two years of sharing one practice facility.
"We definitely always want to beat I.F., but track is a beautiful sport that way," Meyer said. "You can celebrate other people's successes. We manage pretty well. The kids are pretty aware of what's going on."
The change of venue did not detract from registrations for the meet, however. As of Tuesday night's deadline, 45 schools have registered for the meet. Meyer said by his count, that is approximately 1,100 athletes.
"That's definitely the biggest since I've been here," Meyer said.
Among those teams is Rocky Mountain, the defending 5A boys cross country state champion. It is the first time in a while that Tiger-Grizz has drawn a Boise area school.
"It's nice to have a Boise team coming," Christensen said. "I took a big group of athletes down to the Patriot (Invite on April 22 at Centennial High School). Rocky Mountain just dominated."
The co-host teams feature returning Tiger-Grizz champions in Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts (varsity girls 3,200), Skyline junior Claire Petersen (varsity girls 100, varsity girls 100 hurdles, varsity girls 300 hurdles) and the Idaho Falls boys 4x800 relay team. Roberts currently owns Idaho's fastest girls 3,200 time thus this season, an all-time District 6 best 10:32.37 from the Arcadia Invitational earlier this month, while Petersen owns Idaho's fastest time thus far this season in the girls 100 hurdles (15.08).
A notable absence this weekend will be Idaho Falls sophomore Luke Athay, a member of that defending Tiger-Grizz champion 4x800 relay team and the defending meet champion in the varsity boys 3,200. Christensen said he returned from the Arcadia Invitational earlier this month with foot pain and has had an MRI to investigate a possible stress fracture. Athay's 3,200 time at Arcadia, 9:12.31, is the fastest time in the event by an Idaho boy thus far this season.
The meet begins at 3 p.m. Friday with field and running events and resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with field events. The opening ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with running event finals beginning at noon. Both Meyer and Christensen encouraged spectators to visit the Tiger-Grizz meet page on athletic.net to look at maps of Highland's track if they are unfamiliar with the facilities.