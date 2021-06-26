When he arrived for a photoshoot to document his final accolade as an Idaho Falls Tiger, Zac Bright wore black shorts and a white t-shirt, his blonde locks tied in a bun on his head. The morning sun hung in the sky, breathing warm temperatures before the clock struck 9 a.m.
So naturally, Bright had gone for a run hours before.
“It’s not too hot,” Bright said, “but it’s also not super early.”
Maybe that’s nothing out of the ordinary for decorated runners like Bright, who will run cross country at Idaho this fall, but it does capture the self-driven nature he’s used to author such an illustrious career.
That’s likely best noticeable in the arc of Bright’s stint at Idaho Falls. As a sophomore, Bright captured the 4A state title in the 800, clocking in at a then-personal best 1:55.46. A year later, the pandemic shuttered the world and, by extension, Bright’s junior track season.
At least in theory, Bright could have grown complacent. He won state as a sophomore. Heck, even as a freshman, he placed ninth at state in the 800. Then the pandemic wiped out his penultimate track season? Maybe other runners would lose their ambition in the aether.
Instead, Bright came back better than ever. This season, Bright won state in the 800 by finishing in a personal-best 1:53.03, Idaho’s fastest time in three years. He also captured a state title with his 4x800 relay team — Bright, Luke Athay, Joseph Ereaux and Ben Behrmann — which clocked in at 7:57.06. Their best time, 7:57.05, was the state’s best in two years.
And that’s to make no mention of his cross country accolades, which include a third-place finish at the 5A state meet last fall — helping the Tigers capture their fourth straight team title — plus the 2019 4A individual title and the Post Register’s All-Area Cross Country runner of the year award. Bright’s name is on eight state titles across the last four years.
Which prompts a question: What drives Bright? How did he maintain motivation among a pandemic, among heights he had already reached?
“It just solidified for me that it was possible for me to be up in the top,” Bright said of winning state as a sophomore. “So getting there early put it in me that I want to stay there, and I want to keep going up ... Once I was up with the big dogs in the state, I decided to move my focus and try to stay good in the state, but also try to get to the next level and get to those big meets.”
To be sure, Bright got to those big meets. He qualified for nationals three times during his high school career. He just never went. The March 2020 indoor nationals were canceled because of the pandemic. So were the outdoor nationals last summer. They’re back on this summer, but Bright has moved on, preparing for a college career in Moscow.
“I’ve sort of closed the book on high school running,” Bright said.
For Bright, that creates a strange balance to strike. On one hand, he’s psyched about running cross country at Idaho, the exact kind of opportunity he’s worked so hard for. On the other, he’s moving 8 1/2 hours away from his hometown, his family, everything he knows.
“I don’t think it’s really set in that I’ll be leaving leaving yet. It sort of just feels like summer to me right now,” Bright said. “But I have some friends who are leaving, so it’s starting to hit me more that everybody’s leaving now. At the same time, it’s sad to be leaving everybody. I’m still definitely excited to start the next thing, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to run in college.”