SHELLEY – Over the past several years, Maddie Lempka set and reset the Shelley High School standard for high jumping and her current record of 5-7 is set to fall once again, probably during this week’s 4A Idaho State Track and Field Championships.
Lempka is the top-ranked high jumper in the state and would likely have been jumping for her second straight state title had the meet not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.
But this weekend’s state meet is on and Lempka even took things a step further, signing a National Letter of Intent to attend Brigham Young University and continue her high jumping career at the next level.
It was only natural that she chose BYU despite numerous offers from around the country as her personal high jumping coach is a professor at the university.
“I really thought long and hard about where to go,” Lempka said. “I had some good offers from all around the country, but this choice just felt right.”
She also has a desire to purse a degree in Elementary Education and the program offered to her by BYU really fit those needs as well, she said.
“Maddie is one of the hardest working athletes at this school,” coach Drew Wilson said. “With her work ethic and ability, we all feel that 6-feet and higher are well within her range in a fairly reasonable amount of time. Maddie can always be found working on her technique and her jumping when she is not in class.”
Lempka received scholarship offers from several colleges, including Utah State.