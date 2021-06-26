Chase Meyer calls himself a dork. After every season, Skyline’s track coach likes to score the next year’s state meet, taking into account times, who’s returning, who’s not.
“Just so I have an idea of what’s best for the kids as far as events and things like that,” Meyer said.
But when Meyer did that last summer, he ran into a snag. It looked like his team was shaping up to be a solid contender, but some of the club’s best girls athletes figured to be freshmen, plus sophomores who didn’t get to compete because of the pandemic.
Meyer is The Post Register’s Girls Track Coach of the Year because of the way he turned those question marks into exclamation points, guiding the Grizzly girls to a host of individual state titles and a second-place team finish in Eagle.
The list of accolades reads like a long receipt at the grocery store. Freshman Nelah Roberts captured the 4A state titles in both the 1600 (5:03.00) and the 3200 (10:54.28).
Sophomore Claire Petersen secured four state titles, including in the 100 (12.13 seconds), the 100-meter hurdles (15.11 seconds), the 300-meter hurdles (44.44 seconds) and with her 4x100 relay team (Petersen, Mattie Olson, Tasha Miller and Hailee Mitchell) which recorded the fourth-best time in the state at 49.72 seconds.
Even freshman Amy Baczuk earned points for her team at state, finishing fourth in both discus (92’ 1) and high jump (5’0), both personal records.
“To really finish as strong as we did, with a lot of really great performances and separate ourselves,” Meyer said, “I thought was fantastic.”
This year, Meyer completed his 13th season at Skyline, seven as an assistant and six as the skipper. In the last two seasons — absent the shortened 2020 one — his Grizzly girls have finished second at state, which is the kind of consistency most programs strive for.
Part of what makes Meyer’s unique is that he wants his athletes to know where they rank around the state. He’s open about the internet, where anyone can check out standings. Maybe other coaches around the state would be wise to follow a similar pattern.
Meyer must be doing something right, after all.
“I think the girls really did a good job all season long of putting in the work and the effort that it took to get where they did at the end of the year,” Meyer said. “So they didn’t just show up on race day. They really put in a lot of time the rest of the season, and during the week, to get them successful. It helps that we have a really great coaching staff. My assistant coaches are fantastic.”