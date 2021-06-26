The meet might as well be hardwired into Brett Hill’s brain with how well he remembers it.
It was April 23, and Hill’s Sugar-Salem track team was competing in Pocatello at the DirectCom Invitational. All season, Hill had tempered expectations for this team, knowing the previous year he had graduated a crucial group of 15 seniors. This season, he figured, would be a rebuilding one.
“At that meet,” Hill said, “everything changed.”
Most importantly, seniors Crew Clark and Brigham Lee made up their minds: They were football players first, but now they wanted to really invest in track. It paid off. At that meet, Clark finished fifth in the 400 and Lee placed fourth in the 100.
Lots of others helped Sugar-Salem win that meet, but Clark and Lee’s performances were a line in the sand, the turning point in a season that ended when the Sugar-Salem boys finished second at the 3A/2A/1A state meet with 92.5 points.
Hill is The Post Register’s All-Area Boys Coach of the Year because he helped the Diggers go from rebuilding group to reloaded team, a journey that started that day in Pocatello.
“These kids decided they really wanted to be invested. They started working harder,” Hill said. “Those two senior leaders really were a spark plug in leading these young kids to heights that I never really thought we’d be able to achieve this year. We outperformed probably 100 times what I anticipated us doing.”
When he says that, Hill means outings like his team’s at the BYU Invitational, when the Diggers’ boys team took second in the 1A-3A division. Wow, Hill thought to himself, we’ve got a shot at winning the state title.
In truth, Hill oversaw a host of younger talent that also helped pave the way to places like that. Sophomore Porter Holt captured two state titles, one with his sprint medley relay team that finished in 3:39.50 and another with his 4x400 relay team, which clocked in at 3:32.06.
But Holt also took second in the 800 (1:57.87) and fourth in the 400 (51.14 seconds), which highlights a theme with the Diggers’ team. “I’ve never had a core group of 400 runners that were as solid,” Hill said.
So good that Hill got to celebrate with them, both at state and after it, winning this award in a season when he never expected anything so sweet.
“I think everybody in the state was saying, ‘OK, Kimberly’s going to win (state). Now who’s going to be second?” Hill said. “Our kids kind of had an attitude of, ‘Hey, we still think we can beat Kimberly.’ And I think that’s why we ended up scoring and placing the way we did. We’ve never had an attitude of battling for second.”