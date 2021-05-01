The bees don’t bug Jared Scott anymore. As a beekeeper, he’s used to them. Besides, he also hosts a TV show about the outdoors, so one way or another, wildlife tends to creep into the life of the father of five.
“Hunting, fishing, camping, hiking,” Scott said. “Whatever’s in season.”
The only time the insects bother Scott is when they clash with his other job — as Rigby’s pole vaulting coach.
In these instances, when his pole vaulters are getting ready to compete at a meet, Scott will escape the bees, duck into his truck and get in touch — via FaceTime, phone call or text — with his daughter, Aubrey. She’s a 2018 Rigby graduate, herself an accomplished pole vaulter, who works as her dad’s assistant coach.
They’ll go over strategy, what changes they want to make, the like. Communication is critical here. Aubrey does the coaching in her dad’s absence, but she still sends Jared videos of the athletes’ jumps so her dad can offer the kind of advice that only comes from a former state champ and collegiate vaulter.
The intriguing part is that one of the Trojans’ best pole vaulters, freshman Abbie Scott, is Jared’s other daughter.
Together, Jared, Aubrey and Abbie make up an intriguing part of Rigby’s pole vaulting team. It’s each of their first seasons. Jared took over the reigns this year, Aubrey joined his staff and Abbie joined the team as a freshman.
They’re learning together, they say. Everyone is wading into new waters. Jared had been helping out with the pole vaulters for years, but taking over the team represents a new challenge. Aubrey is finding ways to make the mental transition from athlete to coach. And Abbie is developing at a breakneck pace, trying to top her personal record of 10’3 she set in late April.
At Saturday’s Tiger/Grizz finale, Abbie Scott took second in the girls pole vault, finishing with a high mark of 10 feet even. Her teammate, Ellie Stanger, took third with a best finish of nine feet. It made for a particularly encouraging day for the Trojans, especially considering the number of underclassmen on this season’s roster.
Doesn’t hurt that Jared’s youngest daughter is also one of the most competitive athletes on the team.
“I love it. It’s family ties,” Abbie said. “My sister is my biggest competition, even if there’s other competitors there. She’s just my competition. I’m always going to beat her, even if I don’t beat the person in front of me. If I beat her goals, then I’m so excited.”
So far, Abbie hasn’t reached Aubrey’s records, but she’s well on her way.
Aubrey’s accolades look like this: Her personal record is 11’6, which she cleared during her junior season, when she also finished third at districts and fourth at state. As a sophomore, she won districts and took second at state, both via 10’6 finishes. As a senior, Aubrey took fifth at state, clearing 11 feet.
For the older sister, though, the best part is that isn’t the best part.
Aubrey is only three years removed from graduation, which gives her a way to connect with her athletes that other coaches might not have. It wasn’t long ago that she was in their shoes, working on speed and strategy, developing technical abilities like getting upside down and nailing a good plant.
“Being so close to their age, I feel like it’s more a friend-to-friend relationship,” Aubrey said, “rather than, ‘I’m your coach. You look up to me’ kind of thing. It’s more just, ‘We’re friends. I’m here to help you.’ At our practices, the atmosphere is really friendly. We joke all the time. We have a good time. It’s not stressful or anything.”
The benefits don’t stop there. Consider this one: Since Jared knows that Aubrey knows what she’s talking about, that she connects with the vaulters, he trusts her. That’s important anyway, but especially when he makes extended trips to California, where he cares for the bees.
In other words, he doesn’t have to worry about anything. Father and daughter are on the same page. They’re in-sync, even if they’re not in the same state.
“Because she’s my daughter, we’re able to communicate a little more than I would just sending somebody else to do it,” Jared said. “We’re thinking on the same lines. There’s definitely different strategies. But we think along the same lines that way because we’re always communicating about what we want to do, and what we think.”
What Jared and Aubrey agree on the most, though, involves Abbie. They know she’s “got it,” in Jared’s words. She’s athletic, fast, competitive. She has some height that other freshmen don’t.
Jared started to sense that years ago, before his youngest daughter enrolled in high school. Because pole vaulting is so important to the family — Jared’s two sons, Luke and Rylee, also vault, as does his 12-year-old — they have a vaulting setup at their home, where everyone can practice on their own time.
Abbie has been a willing participant. Eager, too. It’s important to her to succeed, not just against other high schoolers, but her older sister as well. She feels like she can reach Aubrey’s records, if not break them.
The numbers back Abbie’s confidence. As a freshman, Aubrey never cleared nine feet. Abbie has done it at every meet, save for one.
It’s friendly competition, to be sure. Each sister grins when they talk about the other’s accomplishments, their potential. It’s clear Abbie and Aubrey are enthusiastic about their sister’s success. So while Abbie does want to catch her sister, she wants to do something else, too.
“I also want to make my own statement,” Abbie said. “Yes, I have her shadow to live in, and I love it because people know me and I have those connections. But I want to be my own person. I have my expectations to set and beat those, so I become my own person and I can do what I need to do to beat those goals — instead of just coasting under, you know?”