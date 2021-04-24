The top several team finishers at Friday’s Shelley Invite looked much the same.
The main differences came at the top, where the Madison girls and Rigby boys separated themselves.
The Bobcat girls and Trojan boys secured the team titles at Friday’s Shelley Invite, posting scores of 119 and 167, respectively.
On the boys side, the top five looked like this: Rigby (167), Madison (111.5), Skyline (80.5), Pocatello (65) and Idaho Falls (59).
The girls finished like so: Madison (119), Rigby (117), Skyline (111.5), Pocatello (93) and Idaho Falls (67).
Madison’s girls got a solid push from sophomore Whitney Mackenzie, who won the 400 in a personal-best 1:00.16, plus top-five finishers Mariah Wilson (1:03.42, fourth) and Clara Thomas (1:03.67, fifth).
Other Madison girls highlights included those from junior A.J. Dawson, who took second in the discus with a mark of 104-01, and junior Ainsley Anderson, whose score of 8-06.00 earned her third place in the pole vault.
The Rigby boys won on the strength of performances like their sprint medley relay team of Ethan Reese, Zxaeb Falevai, Nathan Fielding and Spencer Nelson, whose time of 3:38.06 earned them first place. Rigby’s pole vaulters also recorded strong outings, including first-place finisher freshman Chase Campbell (12-08.00, PR), junior Rylee Scott (12-00.00) and sophomore Jase Poston (12-00.00).
Rigby senior Jacob Beebe also PR’d in the triple jump, recording a mark of 40-05.50.
Elsewhere in the meet, the Madison boys got a nice lift from senior Will Dixon, who took home first place in the 3200, finishing in a personal-best 9:40.08, and from junior Cameron Porter, who won the 110-meter hurdles in a first-place time of 15.60.
Rigby’s Tylie Jones also stretched her long jump win streak to four, winning Friday’s event with a leap of 35-06.00. That makes her third in the state in the event, and second in Class 5A.
Speaking of undefeated streaks, Skyline’s Claire Petersen extended hers in the hurdles. On Friday, she won the 100-meter event in 15.97 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 46.64 seconds, a personal best. She’s now 7-0 in the 100-meter hurdles (second statewide) and 6-0 in the 300 meters (sixth statewide).