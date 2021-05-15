James Parrish calls it the “ticket on the bus,” a small sheet of paper that recognizes his Rigby track athletes, the ones who earn the opportunity of their careers. For many, a spot at the state track meet represents an enormous accomplishment, so Parrish likes to reward them. To see the joy on their faces.
“Their eyes just light up,” Parrish said. “They’re so excited. To know they accomplished one of the hardest things there is to do in high school sports, to qualify for a state tournament — especially after not getting that chance last year — Cloud 9 is an understatement.”
On Friday, Parrish had to hand out several tickets. The Rigby boys captured the 5A District 5/6 championship, while the girls team took second. For the Trojans, it’s their first district title since they moved up to Class 5A four years ago, so the magnitude of the achievement feels real — palpable, almost.
The Trojans aren’t satisfied with just a district title, but for now, it’s a nice feather in their caps.
“It’s just a sheet of paper,” Parrish said, “but it’s become a ticket to get on the bus.”
The other district races, which took place at Thunder Ridge, unfolded like so: Blackfoot won the 4A boys title with 137 points, Skyline secured the 4A girls championship with 145 and Highland took home the 5A girls trophy with a score of 122.
Those teams, plus other individuals who qualified, will compete at the 5A/4A state meet, set for May 21 and 22 at Eagle High School.
The Skyline boys challenged for the 4A title, registering 124 points, as did the Idaho Falls boys, who logged 90. But thanks to a host of individual performances, the honors went to the Rigby boys, Blackfoot boys, Skyline girls and Highland girls.
Let’s start with the ones who earned tickets on the bus.
Rigby sophomore Abby Hancock won — and set personal records — in the 100 and 200. She registered times of 12.48 and 25.61 seconds, respectively, qualifying in both events. She’ll also go to state with her 4x200 relay team, which includes teammates Mylee Graham, Tylie Jones and Abbie Scott.
Rigby’s state qualifiers also include Ethan Reese and Toric Nuffer, who finished 1-2 in the 200, plus Seth Beddes and Reese, who finished the same way in the 400. The Trojans’ shot put teams will also be represented well — sophomore Jacob Womack won the boys event and fellow sophomore Teilana Togiai finished second on the girls side.
Add in Rigby’s pole vaulting teams, which will be represented by Rylee Scott and Chase Campbell on the boys team and Abbie Scott and Alexis Gutierrez on the girls, and you get a solid outing from a Trojan track team that finally feels comfortable competing at the 5A level.
“It was fun,” Parrish said. “It was nice to give them a feel of what a real state meet feels like. Combining it (with 4A) really did a lot of good for the kids.”
On the 4A side, good luck finding a more interesting story than Claire Petersen’s.
The Skyline sophomore, competing for the first time in high school thanks to the absence of a 2020 season, walked away from Friday’s meet with a list of accomplishments that reads like a long receipt. For one, she won the 100, where she set a new personal record of 11.95, the fastest time in the state this season. That’s also a school record, which had stood for 19 years, longer than Petersen has been alive.
Petersen also qualified in the 100 and 300 hurdles, where she recorded times of 15.61 and 45.97, respectively. That also means she stayed unbeaten in both events. In fact, the only time this season she’s finished worse than first — in any individual event — came on April 10, when Petersen finished second in the 100.
If that reveals anything, it’s that Petersen is a feverish competitor. Last season, when the spring season was all but wiped out by the pandemic, she felt disappointed, like she missed a certain opportunity.
“I didn’t want to be the average freshman. I wanted to come out and make a statement and show what I could do,” Petersen said. “So when I couldn’t do it, I was really sad. So I was like, ‘This year has to be even better than last year was going to be.’ I was really just working toward that.”
The rest of Skyline’s team registered similarly impressive times. Sophomore Tui Edwin qualified in the shot put, registering a mark of 50-01.00, good for first place. Junior Tasha Miller won the pole vault, clearing 9-06.00. Those represented encouraging outings for the Grizzlies, particularly because both have future seasons to get even better.
But Skyline’s district outing will be remembered for the way its distance runners dominated the field. Freshman Nelah Roberts won the 3200 and finished second in the 800 and 1600, clocking in at 2:28:00 and 5:23.23, respectively, both times coming in behind Bonneville freshman Kenendy Kunz.
Senior Sariah Harrison also qualified for state for her third-place showings in the 800 and 1600 and a second-place performance in the 3200. Plus, Harrison has given up her state spot in the 800 to make room for teammate Abby Wegener, who took fourth in the event.
“It’s cool because Sariah does take on that mother hen role and guides the other kids, sharing her experience with them,” said Skyline coach Chase Meyer, whose team also qualified 100-meter champ Connor Maloney. “She’s super supportive of those younger girls who are doing really well.”
Other local highlights from Friday’s meet included ones from Idaho Falls, which got state qualifications from freshman Luke Athay in both the 1600 (second place) and 3200 (first) and Zac Bright, who won the 800 in 1:53.83. Plus, sophomore Brinnlee Wilde qualified in the long jump (first place), triple jump (third) and high jump (first).
Thunder Ridge didn’t finish exceedingly well as a team, but first-year track athlete Tao Johnson qualified for state in the 100, which he won with a time of 10.85, the 4x100 relay and the long jump, where he checked in at third with a distance of 21-06.75.
Blackfoot also got a big push from distance runners Eli Gregory and Matt Thomas, both of whom qualified in the 800, 1600 and 3200, finishing first and second — in varying orders — in all three events.
“He always comes from behind and out-kicks me in the end,” Thomas said with a grin, referencing Gregory. “So I wanted to run away from him on the last 300. He’s a heck of a runner, though. He’s got a kick like no other.”
What everyone who competed Friday has in the common, though, is enthusiasm to return to state.
It’s been two years since the event took place. It’s likely felt like longer, considering how special it is to those who qualify. Now, the wait is over. The tickets on the bus have found homes in the hands of winners.
“It’s a blast to go back to state,” Parrish said. “There were some talented kids who never got a chance to show it, to universities and stuff. So it’s nice to see this year’s kids get their shot.”
Team scores
5A boys
1. Rigby (118), 2. Idaho Falls (90), 3. Madison (78), 4. Thunder Ridge (48), 5. Highland (40)
5A girls
1. Highland (122), Rigby (85), 3. Idaho Falls (78), 4. Madison (61), 5. Thunder Ridge (28)
4A boys
1. Blackfoot (137), 2. Skyline (124), 3. Shelley (48), 4. Hillcrest (35), 5. Bonneville (28)
4A girls
1. Skyline (145), 2. Blackfoot (78), 3. Shelley (67), 4. Bonneville (57), 5. Hillcrest (24)
Event winners
5A boys
100, Tao Johnson 10.85s (Thunder Ridge); 200, Ethan Reese 22.60s (Rigby); 400, Seth Beddes 51.62s (Rigby); 800, Zac Bright 1:53.83 (Idaho Falls); 1600, Jared Harden 4:24.15 (Highland); 3200, Luke Athay 9:29.15 (Idaho Falls); 110 hurdles, Cameron Porter 14.69s (Madison); 300 hurdles, Deven Benitez 40.32s (Madison); 4x100 relay, Maxwell Whitehouse, Kody Robinson, Elijah Johnson, Tao Johnson 43.57s (Thunder Ridge); 4x200 relay, Seth Beddes, Brigham Klingler, Zxaeb Falevai, Ethan Reese 1:31.55 (Rigby); 4x400 relay, Seth Beddes, Nathan Fielding, Spencer Nelson, Ethan Rees 3:25.83 (Rigby); 4x800 relay, Zac Bright, Luke Athay, Joseph Ereaux, Ben Behrmann, 7:57.05 (Idaho Falls); Shot put, Jacob Womack 47-05.50 (Rigby); Discus, Bristin Corrigan 146-03 (Highland); High jump, Elijah Backstein 6-04.00 (Madison); Pole vault, William Messer 13-00.00 (Idaho Falls); Long jump, Elijah Johnson 22-02.50 (Thunder Ridge); Triple jump, Isaiah Sorensen 41-07.00 (Idaho Falls).
5A girls
100, Abby Hancock 12.48s (Rigby); 200, Abby Hancock 25.61s (Rigby); 400, Kamryn Comba 59.82s (Idaho Falls); 800, Hannah Bailey 2:26.40 (Highland); 1600 meters, Hannah Bailey 5:26.07 (Highland); 3200, Elanor Eddington 11:42.89 (Idaho Falls); 100 hurdles, Brinnlee Wilde 15.74s (Idaho Falls); 300 hurdles, Whitney Wasden 47.13s (Madison); 4x100 relay, Saydree Bell, Tambree Bell, Aliya Jordan, Erica Holt 50.76s (Highland); 4x200 relay, Saydree Bell, Tambree Bell, Aliya Jordan, Erica Holt 1:44.93 (Highland); 4x400 relay, Clara Thomas, Mariah Wilson, Taylor Stucki, Whitney Mackenzie 4:07.27 (Madison); 4x800 relay, Mazee Southward, Grace Kosmicki, Angela Renzello, Hannah Bailey 9:56.19 (Highland); Shot put, Ruby Jordan 35-10.00 (Highland), Discus, A.J. Dawson 109-10 (Madison); High jump, Brinnlee Wilde 5-02.00 (Idaho Falls); Pole vault, Saydree Bell 11-00.00 (Highland); Long jump, Brinnlee Wilde 16-08.25 (Idaho Falls); Triple jump, Keilani Baldwin 35-09.00 (Highland).
4A boys
100, Connor Maloney 11.18s (Skyline); 200, Keegan Porter 22.52s (Hillcrest); 400, Dallan Morse 50.87s (Blackfoot); 800, Eli Gregory 1:58.56 (Blackfoot); 1600, Matt Thomas 4:25.93 (Blackfoot); 3200, Eli Gregory 10:01.10 (Blackfoot); 110 hurdles, Jayden LaGrone 15.56s (Skyline); 300 hurdles, Abrahn Silverio 41.02s (Skyline); 4x100 relay, Kenyon Sadiq, Abrahn Silverio, Jake Murdock, Connor Maloney 43.81s (Skyline); 4x200 relay, Kenyon Sadiq, Abrahn Silverio, Jake Murdock, Connor Maloney 1:31.08s (Skyline); 4x400 relay, Blackfoot 3:30.74s (names N/A); SMR, Blackfoot 3:37.86 (names N/A); Shot put, Tui Edwin 50-01.00 (Skyline); Discus, Ethan Meissner 132-07 (Skyline); High jump, Kenyon Sadiq 6-00.00 (Skyline); Pole vault, Eli Abercrombie 11-06.00 (Blackfoot); Long jump, Tyler Vance 21-01.50 (Blackfoot); Triple jump, Carson Trejo 39-09.00 (Blackfoot).
4A girls
100, Claire Petersen 11.95s (Skyline); 200, Kylie Coles 26.59s (Bonneville); 400, Whitney Christiansen 1:01.79 (Blackfoot); 800, Kennedy Kunz 2:24.36 (Bonneville); 1600, Kennedy Kunz 5:15.57 (Bonneville); 3200, Nelah Roberts 11:45.41 (Skyline); 100 hurdles, Claire Petersen 15.61s (Skyline); 300 hurdles, Claire Petersen 45.97s (Skyline); 4x100 relay, Hailee Mitchell, Claire Petersen, Tasha Miller, Mattie Olson 50.09s (Skyline); 4x200 relay, Mattie Olson, Tasha Miller, Jaslen Ybarra, Hailee Mitchell 1:49.95 (Skyline); 4x400 relay, Blackfoot 4:16.18 (names N/A); SMR, Emma Dye, Teisha Bird, Kylie Coles, Riley Sweet 1:54.97 (Bonneville); Shot put, Hadley Humpherys 39-08.00 (Blackfoot); Discus, Hadley Humpherys 120-10 (Blackfoot); High jump, Madison Lempka 5-06.00 (Shelley); Pole vault, Tasha Miller 9-06.00 (Skyline); Long jump, Mattie Olson 17-03.00 (Skyline); Triple jump, Amy Baczuk 33-02.50 (Skyline).