Epidemiologists with Eastern Idaho Public Health are investigating two cases of COVID-19 in Bonneville County that have been identified as spread through community transmission.
Community transmission means the spread of illness for which the source of the infection is unknown and cannot be connected to travel or close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, a release by the EIPH stated.
In addition to Bonneville County, community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in Madison, Jefferson, and Teton Counties, and neighboring jurisdictions in Bingham County, as well as adjacent states Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Oregon, and Washington.
Once community transmission occurs, the assumption is that the virus that causes COVID-19 is everywhere.
From the EIPH release:
Positive COVID-19 Test Results Bonneville County Case #1: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for female is her 40s. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.
Bonneville County Case #2: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for female is her 30s. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.
“Now, more than ever, the Stay at Home order is imperative to follow. If you have not been taking this matter seriously, today is the day to understand the gravity of the situation,” Geri Rackow, Eastern Idaho Public Health Director, said in a statement. “Staying at home (especially if you are not feeling well), avoiding nonessential travel, and social distancing will help to slow the transmission of COVID-19.”
If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide guidance, and monitor them closely for symptoms. Additional case-specific information about these individuals is confidential and will not be released.