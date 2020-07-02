IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – July 2, 2020
Earlier today, we learned that one of our team members from Bonneville County tested positive for Covid-19. The affected team member is receiving the necessary medical care and quarantining at home. Following our Covid-19 Response Plan, all team members in the facility were immediately notified and the facility has been temporarily closed to undergo additional thorough cleaning and sanitation. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team members, requiring CDC-prescribed health practices while at work and encouraging them while away.
Tuesday's release:
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – June 30, 2020
Last evening, we learned that one of our team members tested positive for Covid-19 in our Rupert facility. The affected team member is receiving the necessary medical care and quarantining at home. Following our Covid-19 Response Plan, all team members in our Rupert facility were immediately notified and our facility has been temporarily closed to undergo additional thorough cleaning and sanitation. This is the first positive case confirmed at Idahoan Foods. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team members, requiring CDC-prescribed health practices while at work and encouraging them while away.