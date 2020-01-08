Bonneville logo

The undefeated Bonneville High School girls basketball team is the new No. 1 in the 4A ranks of the first Idaho girls basketball state media poll of 2020.

The Bees (12-0), leapfrogged defending 4A state champion Century for the top spot, receiving six of seven available votes in the poll released Wednesday. Also representing 4A District 6, Blackfoot (9-4) is in the No. 5 spot in 4A to start the New Year.

Two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem (11-1) remained No. 1 in the 3A ranks, receiving all seven votes to unanimously keep the top spot. Another 3A District 6 team, Teton (10-4), was represented in the ranks, taking the No. 4 spot.

In 1A Division II, Mackay (8-2) kept the No. 5 spot.

In 5A, Rigby was among teams receiving votes while Snake River was among 3A teams receiving votes.

The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (5) 13-1 32 1

2. Mountain View (1) 10-2 27 2

3. Boise (1) 10-3 23 3

4. Meridian 9-5 9 -

T-5. Lake City 8-5 5 5

T-5. Coeur d'Alene 11-3 5 4

Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Eagle 1, Post Falls 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bonneville (6) 12-0 34 2

2. Century (1) 8-3 23 1

3. Caldwell 10-2 15 -

4. Preston 12-2 13 4

5. Blackfoot 9-4 8 3

Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 7, Kuna 3, Middleton 2

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (7) 11-1 35 1

2. Parma 11-2 25 2

3. Timberlake 9-4 24 3

4. Teton 10-4 12 4

5. Kellogg 7-3 8 5

Other receiving votes: Snake River 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (6) 11-2 34 1

2. Cole Valley (1) 11-3 28 3

3. Melba 12-2 21 2

4. Grangeville 10-2 11 4

5. Nampa Christian 9-4 5 -

Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4, New Plymouth 2

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 11-1 34 1

2. Prairie 7-2 24 2

T-3. Rimrock (1) 12-0 18 4

T-3. Grace 11-3 18 3

5. Notus 8-2 5 -

Other receiving votes: Greenleaf 3, Liberty Charter 2

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (6) 9-1 34 1

2. Tri-Valley (1) 10-2 19 2

3. Rockland 11-2 17 3

4. Kendrick 9-2 16 4

5. Mackay 8-2 15 5

Other receiving votes: Camas County 2, Lakeside 1, Salmon River

This week's voters

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Ben Jones, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com

Marlowe Hereford is a sports reporter for the Post Register. Contact her at 542-6772 and find her on Twitter: @mwhereford.

Marlowe Hereford has worked for the Post Register since August 2011. She has covered 11 different high school sports, Olympic sports and recreational sports.