The undefeated Bonneville High School girls basketball team is the new No. 1 in the 4A ranks of the first Idaho girls basketball state media poll of 2020.
The Bees (12-0), leapfrogged defending 4A state champion Century for the top spot, receiving six of seven available votes in the poll released Wednesday. Also representing 4A District 6, Blackfoot (9-4) is in the No. 5 spot in 4A to start the New Year.
Two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem (11-1) remained No. 1 in the 3A ranks, receiving all seven votes to unanimously keep the top spot. Another 3A District 6 team, Teton (10-4), was represented in the ranks, taking the No. 4 spot.
In 1A Division II, Mackay (8-2) kept the No. 5 spot.
In 5A, Rigby was among teams receiving votes while Snake River was among 3A teams receiving votes.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (5) 13-1 32 1
2. Mountain View (1) 10-2 27 2
3. Boise (1) 10-3 23 3
4. Meridian 9-5 9 -
T-5. Lake City 8-5 5 5
T-5. Coeur d'Alene 11-3 5 4
Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Eagle 1, Post Falls 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (6) 12-0 34 2
2. Century (1) 8-3 23 1
3. Caldwell 10-2 15 -
4. Preston 12-2 13 4
5. Blackfoot 9-4 8 3
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 7, Kuna 3, Middleton 2
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 11-1 35 1
2. Parma 11-2 25 2
3. Timberlake 9-4 24 3
4. Teton 10-4 12 4
5. Kellogg 7-3 8 5
Other receiving votes: Snake River 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 11-2 34 1
2. Cole Valley (1) 11-3 28 3
3. Melba 12-2 21 2
4. Grangeville 10-2 11 4
5. Nampa Christian 9-4 5 -
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4, New Plymouth 2
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 11-1 34 1
2. Prairie 7-2 24 2
T-3. Rimrock (1) 12-0 18 4
T-3. Grace 11-3 18 3
5. Notus 8-2 5 -
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf 3, Liberty Charter 2
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (6) 9-1 34 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 10-2 19 2
3. Rockland 11-2 17 3
4. Kendrick 9-2 16 4
5. Mackay 8-2 15 5
Other receiving votes: Camas County 2, Lakeside 1, Salmon River
This week's voters
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Ben Jones, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com