BOISE--Free throws and a 20-plus point night from a junior starter propelled the Bonneville High School girls basketball team to a win in a battle of state media poll ranked teams in the first round of the 4A state tournament.
The No. 1 state media poll ranked Bees kept their undefeated season going with a 53-43 win over No. 3 ranked Middleton, the District 3 runner-up, Thursday evening at Timberline High.
Seeking its first win in the first round of the state tournament since 2010, which was its last appearance at the 4A level, Bonneville went 20-for-29 from the free throw line in what was otherwise a subpar shooting night for both teams. The Bees (25-0) were also sparked by a 24 - point effort and 11-for -12 free throw performance by junior Sydnee Hunt, who played the most minutes of any Bonneville player Thursday due to fellow starters Makayla Sorensen and Sadie Lott picking up four fouls each.
"This girl stepped up big and hit free throws," Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said, patting Hunt on the shoulder outside the locker room. "She was having to go from wing to point. We played most of the game without Kayla and Sadie. Without Sydnee Hunt, we would not be in the semifinals tomorrow."
Hunt, who ended the night with three fouls, said she kept telling herself to take the game point by point and possession by possession.
"If you think of it as a big game, it's gonna be hard," Hunt said. "I knew I had to step up for my team. I wanted to do well for them."
While defenses shined early, both teams struggled offensively in the first half. Numerous shots hit rim or air balled and passes went over and out of players' hands. The Bees shot 28.6 percent from the field in the first half while Middleton shot 29.4 percent.
Hunt scored 13 of Bonneville's first half points, including nine in the second quarter where she went 5-for-5 from the free throw line. The Bees built a 19-13 lead at halftime, which ended with a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Middleton's Quini Ah You.
The shooting improved in the second half as the Bees began the third quarter on a 6-0 run capped off by a Sage Leishman steal and layup. Bonneville took its biggest lead of the game at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter when Hunt hit a 3-pointer to make it 28-15 Bees.
The fourth quarter resembled a 3-point shooting contest as the teams hit a combined nine 3s. Four of them came from Middleton senior Zoey Moore, including one that cut the Vikings's deficit to 49-43 with less than 40 seconds left in the game.
Moore ended the night leading Middleton (17-7) with 12 points and a 4-for-8 performance from 3-point range.
"She has a quick release and shoots smooth," Erikson said. "She's tough. We let her get loose a few times."
Lott added 13 points while Leishman had 12 for Bonneville, which plays Sandpoint in an 8 p.m. semifinal tonight. Payton Hymas added eight points for Middleton (17-7), which plays Burley in a 3 p.m. consolation bracket game today.
Hunt was a freshman who got to play in the final 30 seconds of Bonneville's win over then conference foe Highland in the 2018 5A state tournament consolation final, the Bees' last postseason appearance. Now a starter with significant playing time and responsibility, Hunt said Thursday was more than she could have imagined.
"I never could've dreamed to have the opportunity to help my team win," Hunt said. "I am so grateful for it. I did it all for my team. Bonneville made it to the semifinals and now we get to play Saturday."
BONNEVILLE 53, MIDDLETON 43
Middleton 7 6 8 22--43
Bonneville 8 11 11 23--53
MIDDLETON--Ashley Campbell 7, Abby Grooms 6, Zoey Moore 12, Sylvia Conley 2, Reesa Withworth 3, Emalie Wood 2, Quini Ah You 3, Payton Hymas 8
BONNEVILLE--Sadie Lott 13, Mariah Jardine 4, Sydnee Hunt 24, Sage Leishman 12
