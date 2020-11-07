Girls Junior High Basketball Report
7th Grade North Pod Pod Overall
Team Record Record
Rigby 4-0 6-0
Farnsworth 3-1 4-1
Madison 2-2 4-2
Thunder Ridge 1-3 3-3
Rocky Mountain 0-4 0-6
7th Grade South Pod Pod Overall
Team Record Record
Eagle Rock 3-1 4-1
Shelley 3-1 4-2
Mountainview 3-1 3-3
Taylorview 1-3 1-5
Sandcreek 0-4 0-6
Games Nov. 2-3-4
Farnsworth 41, Rocky Mountain 10
Shelley 35, Mountainview 31
Rigby 47, Thunder Ridge 14
Madison 47, Sandcreek 22
Eagle Rock 23, Taylorview 13
Nov. 5
Shelley 17, Rocky Mountain 9
Thunder Ridge 46, Taylorview 30
Rigby 45, Sandcreek 15
Madison 38, Mountainview 29
8th Grade North Pod Pod Overall
Team Record Record
Thunder Ridge 4-0 6-0
Farnsworth 3-1 4-1
Madison 2-2 3-3
Rigby 1-3 1-5
Rocky Mountain 0-4 1-5
8th Grade South Pod Pod Overall
Team Record Record
Shelley 4-0 6-0
Taylorview 2-1 2-3
Sandcreek 2-2 4-2
Eagle Rock 0-2 0-3
Mountainview 0-3 0-5
Games Nov. 2-3-4
Farnsworth 55, Rocky Mountain 29
Shelley 68, Mountainview 47
Thunder Ridge 48, Rigby 30
Sandcreek 42, Madison 36
Eagle Rock-Taylorview canceled
Nov. 5
Shelley 38, Rocky Mountain 21
Thunder Ridge 50, Taylorview 30
Sandcreek 40, Rigby 20
Madison 50, Mountainview 33