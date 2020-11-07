Girls Junior High Basketball Report

7th Grade North Pod Pod Overall

Team Record Record

Rigby 4-0 6-0

Farnsworth 3-1 4-1

Madison 2-2 4-2

Thunder Ridge 1-3 3-3

Rocky Mountain 0-4 0-6

7th Grade South Pod Pod Overall

Team Record Record

Eagle Rock 3-1 4-1

Shelley 3-1 4-2

Mountainview 3-1 3-3

Taylorview 1-3 1-5

Sandcreek 0-4 0-6

Games Nov. 2-3-4

Farnsworth 41, Rocky Mountain 10

Shelley 35, Mountainview 31

Rigby 47, Thunder Ridge 14

Madison 47, Sandcreek 22

Eagle Rock 23, Taylorview 13

Nov. 5 

Shelley 17, Rocky Mountain 9

Thunder Ridge 46, Taylorview 30

Rigby 45, Sandcreek 15

Madison 38, Mountainview 29

8th Grade North Pod Pod Overall

Team Record Record

Thunder Ridge 4-0 6-0

Farnsworth 3-1 4-1

Madison 2-2 3-3

Rigby 1-3 1-5

Rocky Mountain 0-4 1-5

8th Grade South Pod Pod Overall

Team Record Record

Shelley 4-0 6-0

Taylorview 2-1 2-3

Sandcreek 2-2 4-2

Eagle Rock 0-2 0-3

Mountainview 0-3 0-5

Games Nov. 2-3-4

Farnsworth 55, Rocky Mountain 29

Shelley 68, Mountainview 47

Thunder Ridge 48, Rigby 30

Sandcreek 42, Madison 36

Eagle Rock-Taylorview canceled

Nov. 5

Shelley 38, Rocky Mountain 21

Thunder Ridge 50, Taylorview 30

Sandcreek 40, Rigby 20

Madison 50, Mountainview 33

 