Girls Junior High Basketball Report
7th Grade North Pod
Rigby 6-0 10-0
Madison 4-2 7-2
Farnsworth 3-3 6-3
Thunder Ridge 2-4 4-5
Rocky Mountain 0-6 0-10
7th Grade South Pod
Mountainview 5-1 6-4
Eagle Rock 5-1 6-2
Shelley 5-2 7-4
Taylorview 1-6 1-10
Sandcreek 1-7 2-9
November 13th
Mountainview 50, Rocky Mountain 21
November 17th
Rocky Mountain-Madison cancelled
Mountainview 35, Taylorview 18
Eagle Rock 32, Sandcreek 15
Thunder Ridge-Farnsworth cancelled
November 18th
Sandcreek 25, Rocky Mountain 23
Farnsworth 40, Shelley 31
Rigby 64, Taylorview 13
November 19th
Thunder Ridge 42, Rocky Mountain 9
Shelley 36, Sandcreek 16
Madison-Rigby cancelled
8th Grade North Pod
Thunder Ridge 6-0 9-0
Farnsworth 5-1 8-1
Madison 4-4 5-6
Rigby 2-5 4-7
Rocky Mountain 0-7 1-10
8th Grade South Pod
Shelley 7-0 9-2
Sandcreek 5-3 8-3
Taylorview 3-3 4-6
Eagle Rock 0-4 0-6
Mountainview 0-5 1-8
November 13th
Mountainview 48, Rocky Mountain 45
November 17th
Madison 36, Rocky Mountain 28
Taylorview 38, Mountainview 18
Sandcreek 50, Eagle Rock 27
Thunder Ridge-Farnsworth cancelled
November 18th
Sandcreek 45, Rocky Mountain 36
Farnsworth 58, Shelley 48
Rigby 47, Taylorview 33
November 19th
Thunder Ridge 44, Rocky Mountain 28
Shelley 38, Sandcreek 28
Madison 45, Rigby 41