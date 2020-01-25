Junior High Boys Basketball

7th Grade Standings

Sandcreek 2-0

Eagle Rock 2-1

Madison 2-1

Rigby 2-1

Taylorview 2-1

Rocky Mountain 1-1

Thunder Ridge 1-2

Mountainview 0-2

Shelley 0-3

January 21 Results

Rocky Mountain 56, Shelley 36

Madison 43, Taylorview 40

Rigby 42, Eagle Rock 32

Sandcreek 56, Thunder Ridge 44

Mountainview BYE

January 22 Results

Taylorview 55, Rocky Mountain 23

Eagle Rock 62, Shelley 45

Thunder Ridge 48, Mountainview 27

Madison 39, Rigby 22

Sandcreek BYE

January 23 Results

Rigby 53, Shelley 26

Eagle Rock 35, Madison 33

Taylorview 57, Thunder Ridge 31

Sandcreek 58, Mountainview 40

Rocky Mountain BYE

8th Grade Standings

Madison 3-0

Shelley 3-0

Mountainview 2-0

Rocky Mountain 1-1

Rigby 1-2

Taylorview 1-2

Thunder Ridge 1-2

Sandcreek 0-2

Eagle Rock 0-3

January 21 Results

Shelley 65, Rocky Mountain 56

Madison 96, Taylorview 30

Rigby 57, Eagle Rock 46

Thunder Ridge 46, Sandcreek 20

Mountainview BYE

January 22 Results

Rocky Mountain 63, Taylorview 52

Shelley 65, Eagle Rock 38

Mountainview 45, Thunder Ridge 28

Madison 71, Rigby 24

Sandcreek BYE

January 23 Results

Shelley 77, Rigby 68 OT

Madison 67, Eagle Rock 19

Taylorview 60, Thunder Ridge 37

Mountainview 59, Sandcreek 45

Rocky Mountain BYE

 