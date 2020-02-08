Junior High Boys Basketball

7th Grade Standings

Sandcreek 6-2

Eagle Rock 6-2

Taylorview 6-2

Madison 6-2

Rigby 4-3

Thunder Ridge 4-4

Rocky Mountain 2-6

Mountainview 1-6

Shelley 0-8

February 4th Results

Thunder Ridge 42, Rocky Mountain 36

Mountainview 47, Shelley 22

Rigby 54, Sandcreek 47

Eagle Rock 68, Taylorview 47

Madison BYE

February 5th Results

Rocky Mountain 52, Mountainview 49

Sandcreek 64, Eagle Rock 62

Madison 72, Thunder Ridge 55

Taylorview 46, Rigby 40

Shelley BYE

February 6th Results

Eagle Rock 66, Rocky Mountain 53

Taylorview 51, Sandcreek 49

Madison 57, Shelley 16

Rigby-Mountainview Cancelled {Snow Closure}

Thunder Ridge BYE

8th Grade Standings

Madison 8-0

Mountainview 6-1

Thunder Ridge 5-3

Sandcreek 5-3

Shelley 4-4

Rocky Mountain 3-5

Rigby 2-5

Taylorview 2-6

Eagle Rock 0-8

February 4th Results

Thunder Ridge 48, Rocky Mountain 34

Mountainview 32, Shelley 30

Sandcreek 51, Rigby 42

Taylorview 56, Eagle Rock 52 OT

Madison BYE

February 5th Results

Mountainview 45, Rocky Mountain 24

Sandcreek 55, Eagle Rock 15

Madison 64, Thunder Ridge 37

Rigby 74, Taylorview 52

Shelley BYE

February 6th Results

Rocky Mountain 61, Eagle Rock 57

Sandcreek 62, Taylorview 21

Madison 64, Shelley 49

Rigby-Mountainview Cancelled (Snow Closure)

Thunder Ridge BYE

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000