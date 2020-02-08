Junior High Boys Basketball
7th Grade Standings
Sandcreek 6-2
Eagle Rock 6-2
Taylorview 6-2
Madison 6-2
Rigby 4-3
Thunder Ridge 4-4
Rocky Mountain 2-6
Mountainview 1-6
Shelley 0-8
February 4th Results
Thunder Ridge 42, Rocky Mountain 36
Mountainview 47, Shelley 22
Rigby 54, Sandcreek 47
Eagle Rock 68, Taylorview 47
Madison BYE
February 5th Results
Rocky Mountain 52, Mountainview 49
Sandcreek 64, Eagle Rock 62
Madison 72, Thunder Ridge 55
Taylorview 46, Rigby 40
Shelley BYE
February 6th Results
Eagle Rock 66, Rocky Mountain 53
Taylorview 51, Sandcreek 49
Madison 57, Shelley 16
Rigby-Mountainview Cancelled {Snow Closure}
Thunder Ridge BYE
8th Grade Standings
Madison 8-0
Mountainview 6-1
Thunder Ridge 5-3
Sandcreek 5-3
Shelley 4-4
Rocky Mountain 3-5
Rigby 2-5
Taylorview 2-6
Eagle Rock 0-8
February 4th Results
Thunder Ridge 48, Rocky Mountain 34
Mountainview 32, Shelley 30
Sandcreek 51, Rigby 42
Taylorview 56, Eagle Rock 52 OT
Madison BYE
February 5th Results
Mountainview 45, Rocky Mountain 24
Sandcreek 55, Eagle Rock 15
Madison 64, Thunder Ridge 37
Rigby 74, Taylorview 52
Shelley BYE
February 6th Results
Rocky Mountain 61, Eagle Rock 57
Sandcreek 62, Taylorview 21
Madison 64, Shelley 49
Rigby-Mountainview Cancelled (Snow Closure)
Thunder Ridge BYE