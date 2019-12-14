Junior High Girls Basketball
7th Grade Standings
1-Thunder Ridge 16-0
2-Rigby 14-2
3-Sandcreek 11-5
4-Taylorview 10-6
5-Shelley 8-8
6-Mountainview 6-10
7-Madison 3-13
8-Rocky Mountain 3-13
9-Eagle Rock 1-15
Dec. 10th Results
Shelley 53, Mountainview 38
Taylorview 20, Eagle Rock 16
Thunder Ridge 42, Rocky Mountain 13
Rigby 40, Sandcreek 29
Madison BYE
Dec. 11th Results
Mountainview 33, Rocky Mountain 32
Sandcreek 40, Eagle Rock 10
Thunder Ridge 61, Madison 26
Rigby 48, Taylorview 34
Shelley BYE
Dec. 12th Results
Rocky Mountain 33. Eagle Rock 15
Shelley 25, Madison 22
Rigby 37, Mountainview 24
Taylorview 28, Sandcreek 26
Thunder Ridge BYE
8th Grade Standings
1-Rigby 16-0
2-Rocky Mountain 14-2
3-Shelley 9-7
4-Thunder Ridge 9-7
5-Mountainview 8-8
6-Eagle Rock 6-10
7-Sandcreek 6-10
8-Taylorview 3-13
9-Madison 1-15
Dec. 10th Results
Mountainview 40, Shelley 37
Taylorview 39, Eagle Rock 28
Rocky Mountain 45, Thunder Ridge 22
Rigby 62, Sandcreek 15
Madison BYE
Dec. 11th Results
Rocky Mountain 46, Mountainview 31
Sandcreek 43, Eagle Rock 40
Thunder Ridge 41, Madison 22
Rigby 55, Taylorview 19
Shelley BYE
Dec. 12th Results
Rocky Mountain 51, Eagle Rock 40
Shelley 41, Madison 29
Rigby 55, Mountainview 34
Sandcreek 48, Taylorview 40
Thunder Ridge BYE