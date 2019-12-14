Junior High Girls Basketball

7th Grade Standings

1-Thunder Ridge 16-0

2-Rigby 14-2

3-Sandcreek 11-5

4-Taylorview 10-6

5-Shelley 8-8

6-Mountainview 6-10

7-Madison 3-13

8-Rocky Mountain 3-13

9-Eagle Rock 1-15

Dec. 10th Results

Shelley 53, Mountainview 38

Taylorview 20, Eagle Rock 16

Thunder Ridge 42, Rocky Mountain 13

Rigby 40, Sandcreek 29

Madison BYE

Dec. 11th Results

Mountainview 33, Rocky Mountain 32

Sandcreek 40, Eagle Rock 10

Thunder Ridge 61, Madison 26

Rigby 48, Taylorview 34

Shelley BYE

Dec. 12th Results

Rocky Mountain 33. Eagle Rock 15

Shelley 25, Madison 22

Rigby 37, Mountainview 24

Taylorview 28, Sandcreek 26

Thunder Ridge BYE

8th Grade Standings

1-Rigby 16-0

2-Rocky Mountain 14-2

3-Shelley 9-7

4-Thunder Ridge 9-7

5-Mountainview 8-8

6-Eagle Rock 6-10

7-Sandcreek 6-10

8-Taylorview 3-13

9-Madison 1-15

Dec. 10th Results

Mountainview 40, Shelley 37

Taylorview 39, Eagle Rock 28

Rocky Mountain 45, Thunder Ridge 22

Rigby 62, Sandcreek 15

Madison BYE

Dec. 11th Results

Rocky Mountain 46, Mountainview 31

Sandcreek 43, Eagle Rock 40

Thunder Ridge 41, Madison 22

Rigby 55, Taylorview 19

Shelley BYE

Dec. 12th Results

Rocky Mountain 51, Eagle Rock 40

Shelley 41, Madison 29

Rigby 55, Mountainview 34

Sandcreek 48, Taylorview 40

Thunder Ridge BYE

 