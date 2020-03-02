Junior High Boys Basketball

7th Grade Standings

1-Madison 14-2

2-Taylorview 12-4

3-Rigby 10-5

4-Eagle Rock 10-6

5-Sandcreek 9-7

6-Thunder Ridge 9-7

7-Rocky Mountain 5-11

8-Mountainview 2-13

9-Shelley 0-16

February 25th Results

Thunder Ridge 55, Rocky Mountain 43

Rigby 54, Sandcreek 43

Mountainview 50, Shelley 24

Taylorview 56, Eagle Rock 51

Madison BYE

February 26th Results

Taylorview 36, Rigby 35

Madison 54, Thunder Ridge 35

Eagle Rock 50, Sandcreek 34

Rocky Mountain 53, Mountainview 29

Shelley BYE

February 27th Results

Eagle Rock 49, Rocky Mountain 42

Sandcreek 58, Taylorview 55

Madison 61, Shelley 8

Rigby 48, Mountainview 18

Thunder Ridge BYE

8th Grade Standings

1-Madison 16-0

2-Mountainview 12-3

3-Shelley 11-5

4-Thunder Ridge 10-6

5-Sandcreek 9-7

6-Rocky Mountain 6-10

7-Rigby 4-11

8-Taylorview 3-13

9-Eagle Rock 0-16

February 25th Results

Thunder Ridge 42, Rocky Mountain 34

Sandcreek 50, Rigby 34

Shelley 51, Mountainview 40

Taylorview 49, Eagle Rock 33

Madison BYE

February 26th Results

Rigby 48, Taylorview 47

Madison 54, Thunder Ridge 40

Sandcreek 53, Eagle Rock 32

Mountainview 53, Rocky Mountain 38

Shelley BYE

February 27th Results

Rocky Mountain 76, Eagle Rock 51

Sandcreek 60, Taylorview 47

Madison 62, Shelley 61

Mountainview 50, Rigby 40

Thunder Ridge BYE

 