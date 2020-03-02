Junior High Boys Basketball
7th Grade Standings
1-Madison 14-2
2-Taylorview 12-4
3-Rigby 10-5
4-Eagle Rock 10-6
5-Sandcreek 9-7
6-Thunder Ridge 9-7
7-Rocky Mountain 5-11
8-Mountainview 2-13
9-Shelley 0-16
February 25th Results
Thunder Ridge 55, Rocky Mountain 43
Rigby 54, Sandcreek 43
Mountainview 50, Shelley 24
Taylorview 56, Eagle Rock 51
Madison BYE
February 26th Results
Taylorview 36, Rigby 35
Madison 54, Thunder Ridge 35
Eagle Rock 50, Sandcreek 34
Rocky Mountain 53, Mountainview 29
Shelley BYE
February 27th Results
Eagle Rock 49, Rocky Mountain 42
Sandcreek 58, Taylorview 55
Madison 61, Shelley 8
Rigby 48, Mountainview 18
Thunder Ridge BYE
8th Grade Standings
1-Madison 16-0
2-Mountainview 12-3
3-Shelley 11-5
4-Thunder Ridge 10-6
5-Sandcreek 9-7
6-Rocky Mountain 6-10
7-Rigby 4-11
8-Taylorview 3-13
9-Eagle Rock 0-16
February 25th Results
Thunder Ridge 42, Rocky Mountain 34
Sandcreek 50, Rigby 34
Shelley 51, Mountainview 40
Taylorview 49, Eagle Rock 33
Madison BYE
February 26th Results
Rigby 48, Taylorview 47
Madison 54, Thunder Ridge 40
Sandcreek 53, Eagle Rock 32
Mountainview 53, Rocky Mountain 38
Shelley BYE
February 27th Results
Rocky Mountain 76, Eagle Rock 51
Sandcreek 60, Taylorview 47
Madison 62, Shelley 61
Mountainview 50, Rigby 40
Thunder Ridge BYE