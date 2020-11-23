Girls Junior High Basketball Report 7th Grade North Pod

Rigby 6-0 10-0

Madison 4-2 7-2

Farnsworth 3-3 6-3

Thunder Ridge 2-4 4-5

Rocky Mountain 0-6 0-10

7th Grade South Pod

Mountainview 5-1 6-4

Eagle Rock 5-1 6-2

Shelley 5-2 7-4

Taylorview 1-6 1-10

Sandcreek 1-7 2-9

November 13th

Mountainview 50, Rocky Mountain 21

November 17th

Rocky Mountain-Madison cancelled

Mountainview 35, Taylorview 18

Eagle Rock 32, Sandcreek 15

Thunder Ridge-Farnsworth cancelled

November 18th

Sandcreek 25, Rocky Mountain 23

Farnsworth 40, Shelley 31

Rigby 64, Taylorview 13

November 19th

Thunder Ridge 42, Rocky Mountain 9

Shelley 36, Sandcreek 16

Madison-Rigby cancelled

8th Grade North Pod

Thunder Ridge 6-0 9-0

Farnsworth 5-1 8-1

Madison 4-4 5-6

Rigby 2-5 4-7

Rocky Mountain 0-7 1-10

8th Grade South Pod

Shelley 7-0 9-2

Sandcreek 5-3 8-3

Taylorview 3-3 4-6

Eagle Rock 0-4 0-6

Mountainview 0-5 1-8

November 13th

Mountainview 48, Rocky Mountain 45

November 17th

Madison 36, Rocky Mountain 28

Taylorview 38, Mountainview 18

Sandcreek 50, Eagle Rock 27

Thunder Ridge-Farnsworth cancelled

November 18th

Sandcreek 45, Rocky Mountain 36

Farnsworth 58, Shelley 48

Rigby 47, Taylorview 33

November 19th

Thunder Ridge 44, Rocky Mountain 28

Shelley 38, Sandcreek 28

Madison 45, Rigby 41

 