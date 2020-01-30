Upper Snake River Valley Conference Basketball
Junior High Boys Basketball
7th Grade Standings
Sandcreek 5-0
Eagle Rock 4-1
Taylorview 4-1
Madison 4-2
Rigby 3-2
Thunder Ridge 3-3
Rocky Mountain 1-4
Mountainview 0-5
Shelley 0-6
January 27th Results
Rigby 55, Rocky Mountain 43
Thunder Ridge 63, Shelley 28
Sandcreek 60, Madison 50
Eagle Rock 36, Mountainview 25
Taylorview BYE
January 28th Results
Sandcreek 53, Rocky Mountain 44
Taylorview 63, Shelley 31
Thunder Ridge 51, Rigby 46
Madison 57, Mountainview 29
Eagle Rock BYE
January 29th Results
Madison 56, Rocky Mountain 37
Sandcreek 40, Shelley 34
Eagle Rock 53, Thunder Ridge 26
Taylorview 63, Mountainview 38
Rigby BYE
8th Grade Standings
Madison 6-0
Mountainview 4-1
Thunder Ridge 4-2
Shelley 4-2
Sandcreek 2-3
Rocky Mountain 2-3
Taylorview 1-4
Rigby 1-4
Eagle Rock 0-5
January 27th Results
Rocky Mountain 53, Rigby 45
Thunder Ridge 56, Shelley 43
Madison 58, Sandcreek 43
Mountainview 62, Eagle Rock 39
Taylorview BYE
January 28th Results
Sandcreek 55, Rocky Mountain 36
Shelley 63, Taylorview 46
Thunder Ridge 41, Rigby 31
Madison 62, Mountainview 17
Eagle Rock BYE
January 29th Results
Madison 66, Rocky Mountain 26
Sandcreek 60, Shelley 57
Thunder Ridge 60, Eagle Rock 34
Mountainview 46, Taylorview 40
Rigby BYE