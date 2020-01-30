Junior High Boys Basketball

7th Grade Standings

Sandcreek 5-0

Eagle Rock 4-1

Taylorview 4-1

Madison 4-2

Rigby 3-2

Thunder Ridge 3-3

Rocky Mountain 1-4

Mountainview 0-5

Shelley 0-6

January 27th Results

Rigby 55, Rocky Mountain 43

Thunder Ridge 63, Shelley 28

Sandcreek 60, Madison 50

Eagle Rock 36, Mountainview 25

Taylorview BYE

January 28th Results

Sandcreek 53, Rocky Mountain 44

Taylorview 63, Shelley 31

Thunder Ridge 51, Rigby 46

Madison 57, Mountainview 29

Eagle Rock BYE

January 29th Results

Madison 56, Rocky Mountain 37

Sandcreek 40, Shelley 34

Eagle Rock 53, Thunder Ridge 26

Taylorview 63, Mountainview 38

Rigby BYE

8th Grade Standings

Madison 6-0

Mountainview 4-1

Thunder Ridge 4-2

Shelley 4-2

Sandcreek 2-3

Rocky Mountain 2-3

Taylorview 1-4

Rigby 1-4

Eagle Rock 0-5

January 27th Results

Rocky Mountain 53, Rigby 45

Thunder Ridge 56, Shelley 43

Madison 58, Sandcreek 43

Mountainview 62, Eagle Rock 39

Taylorview BYE

January 28th Results

Sandcreek 55, Rocky Mountain 36

Shelley 63, Taylorview 46

Thunder Ridge 41, Rigby 31

Madison 62, Mountainview 17

Eagle Rock BYE

January 29th Results

Madison 66, Rocky Mountain 26

Sandcreek 60, Shelley 57

Thunder Ridge 60, Eagle Rock 34

Mountainview 46, Taylorview 40

Rigby BYE

 