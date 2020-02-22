Junior High Boys Basketball
7th Grade Standings
Madison 12-2
Taylorview 10-3
Rigby 8-4
Eagle Rock 8-5
Sandcreek 8-5
Thunder Ridge 8-6
Rocky Mountain 4-9
Mountainview 1-11
Shelley 0-14
February 18th Results
Rigby 57, Rocky Mountain 43
Eagle Rock 43, Mountainview 26
Thunder Ridge 54, Shelley 45
Madison 51, Sandcreek 26
Taylorview BYE
February 19th Results
Rocky Mountain 45, Sandcreek 41
Taylorview 55, Shelley 46
Rigby 53, Thunder Ridge 35
Madison 57, Mountainview 23
Eagle Rock BYE
February 20th Results
Madison 74, Rocky Mountain 29
Sandcreek 57, Shelley 45
Taylorview 53, Mountainview 22
Thunder Ridge 71, Eagle Rock 58
Rigby BYE
8th Grade Standings
Madison 14-0
Mountainview 10-2
Shelley 10-4
Thunder Ridge 9-5
Sandcreek 6-7
Rocky Mountain 5-8
Rigby 3-9
Taylorview 2-11
Eagle Rock 0-13
February 18th Results
Rocky Mountain 48, Rigby 46
Mountainview 53, Eagle Rock 24
Shelley 48, Thunder Ridge 37
Madison 60, Sandcreek 39
Taylorview BYE
February 19th Results
Sandcreek 47, Rocky Mountain 33
Shelley 71, Taylorview 31
Thunder Ridge 45, Rigby 34
Madison 54, Mountainview 30
Eagle Rock BYE
February 20th Results
Madison 62, Rocky Mountain 37
Shelley 38, Sandcreek 29
Mountainview 62, Taylorview 33
Thunder Ridge 67, Eagle Rock 38
Rigby BYE