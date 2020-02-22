Junior High Boys Basketball

7th Grade Standings

Madison 12-2

Taylorview 10-3

Rigby 8-4

Eagle Rock 8-5

Sandcreek 8-5

Thunder Ridge 8-6

Rocky Mountain 4-9

Mountainview 1-11

Shelley 0-14

February 18th Results

Rigby 57, Rocky Mountain 43

Eagle Rock 43, Mountainview 26

Thunder Ridge 54, Shelley 45

Madison 51, Sandcreek 26

Taylorview BYE

February 19th Results

Rocky Mountain 45, Sandcreek 41

Taylorview 55, Shelley 46

Rigby 53, Thunder Ridge 35

Madison 57, Mountainview 23

Eagle Rock BYE

February 20th Results

Madison 74, Rocky Mountain 29

Sandcreek 57, Shelley 45

Taylorview 53, Mountainview 22

Thunder Ridge 71, Eagle Rock 58

Rigby BYE

8th Grade Standings

Madison 14-0

Mountainview 10-2

Shelley 10-4

Thunder Ridge 9-5

Sandcreek 6-7

Rocky Mountain 5-8

Rigby 3-9

Taylorview 2-11

Eagle Rock 0-13

February 18th Results

Rocky Mountain 48, Rigby 46

Mountainview 53, Eagle Rock 24

Shelley 48, Thunder Ridge 37

Madison 60, Sandcreek 39

Taylorview BYE

February 19th Results

Sandcreek 47, Rocky Mountain 33

Shelley 71, Taylorview 31

Thunder Ridge 45, Rigby 34

Madison 54, Mountainview 30

Eagle Rock BYE

February 20th Results

Madison 62, Rocky Mountain 37

Shelley 38, Sandcreek 29

Mountainview 62, Taylorview 33

Thunder Ridge 67, Eagle Rock 38

Rigby BYE

 