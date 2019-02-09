Upper Snake River Valley Conference
Boys Basketball Results
7th Grade Standings
Madison 7-0
Sandcreek 6-1
Eagle Rock 5-2
Shelley 4-3
Rocky Mountain 2-5
Mountainview 2-5
Rigby 2-5
Taylorview 0-7
February 5th Results
Rocky Mountain 79, Taylorview 36
Sandcreek 63, Eagle Rock 52
Madison 52, Rigby 29
Shelley 34, Mountainview 33
February 6th Results:
Mountainview 47, Taylorview 29
February 7th Results
Shelley 69, Rocky Mountain 57
Madison 54, Sandcreek 47
Eagle Rock 55, Taylorview 42
Mountainview 39, Rigby 35
8th Grade Standings
Rigby 7-0
Sandcreek 6-1
Mountainview 5-2
Eagle Rock 4-3
Rocky Mountain 2-5
Madison 2-5
Taylorview 1-6
Shelley 1-6
February 5th Results
Rocky Mountain 58, Taylorview 55
Sandcreek 47, Eagle Rock 39
Rigby 60, Madison 38
Mountainview 39, Shelley 36
February 6th Results
Mountainview 47, Taylorview 30
February 7th Results
Shelley 74, Rocky Mountain 60
Sandcreek 51, Madison 37
Eagle Rock 44, Taylorview 35
Rigby 62, Mountainview 38