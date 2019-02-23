Upper Snake River Valley Conference

Boys Basketball

7th Grade Standings

Madison 12-0

Sandcreek 10-2

Eagle Rock 7-5

Shelley 6-6

Mountainview 6-6

Rigby 4-8

Rocky Mountain 3-9

Taylorview 0-12

February 19th Results

Madison 50, Mountainview 38

Sandcreek 50, Rigby 30

Rocky Mountain 66, Eagle Rock 61

Shelley 50, Taylorview 37

February 20th Results

Madison 68, Rocky Mountain 29

Mountainview 52, Sandcreek 46

Eagle Rock 52, Shelley 46

Rigby 54, Taylorview 47

February 21st Results

Sandcreek 50, Rocky Mountain 30

Shelley 55, Rigby 41

Mountainview 48, Taylorview 22

Madison 72, Eagle Rock 35

8th Grade Standings

Rigby 11-1

Sandcreek 11-1

Mountainview 8-3

Eagle Rock 7-4

Rocky Mountain 3-9

Madison 3-9

Taylorview 3-9

Shelley 1-11

February 19th Results

Mountainview 52, Madison 40

Sandcreek 68, Rigby 57

Eagle Rock 51, Rocky Mountain 46

Taylorview 60, Shelley 45

February 20th Results

Rocky Mountain 65, Madison 35

Sandcreek 44, Mountainview 38

Eagle Rock 68, Shelley 39

Rigby 57, Taylorview 35

February 21st Results:

Sandcreek 54, Rocky Mountain 44

Rigby 70, Shelley 65

Mountainview 47, Taylorview 24

Eagle Rock 62, Madison 53

