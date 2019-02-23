Upper Snake River Valley Conference
Boys Basketball
7th Grade Standings
Madison 12-0
Sandcreek 10-2
Eagle Rock 7-5
Shelley 6-6
Mountainview 6-6
Rigby 4-8
Rocky Mountain 3-9
Taylorview 0-12
February 19th Results
Madison 50, Mountainview 38
Sandcreek 50, Rigby 30
Rocky Mountain 66, Eagle Rock 61
Shelley 50, Taylorview 37
February 20th Results
Madison 68, Rocky Mountain 29
Mountainview 52, Sandcreek 46
Eagle Rock 52, Shelley 46
Rigby 54, Taylorview 47
February 21st Results
Sandcreek 50, Rocky Mountain 30
Shelley 55, Rigby 41
Mountainview 48, Taylorview 22
Madison 72, Eagle Rock 35
8th Grade Standings
Rigby 11-1
Sandcreek 11-1
Mountainview 8-3
Eagle Rock 7-4
Rocky Mountain 3-9
Madison 3-9
Taylorview 3-9
Shelley 1-11
February 19th Results
Mountainview 52, Madison 40
Sandcreek 68, Rigby 57
Eagle Rock 51, Rocky Mountain 46
Taylorview 60, Shelley 45
February 20th Results
Rocky Mountain 65, Madison 35
Sandcreek 44, Mountainview 38
Eagle Rock 68, Shelley 39
Rigby 57, Taylorview 35
February 21st Results:
Sandcreek 54, Rocky Mountain 44
Rigby 70, Shelley 65
Mountainview 47, Taylorview 24
Eagle Rock 62, Madison 53