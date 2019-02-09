Upper Snake River Valley Conference

Boys Basketball Results

7th Grade Standings

Madison 7-0

Sandcreek 6-1

Eagle Rock 5-2

Shelley 4-3

Rocky Mountain 2-5

Mountainview 2-5

Rigby 2-5

Taylorview 0-7

February 5th Results

Rocky Mountain 79, Taylorview 36

Sandcreek 63, Eagle Rock 52

Madison 52, Rigby 29

Shelley 34, Mountainview 33

February 6th Results

Mountainview 47, Taylorview 29

February 7th Results

Shelley 69, Rocky Mountain 57

Madison 54, Sandcreek 47

Eagle Rock 55, Taylorview 42

Mountainview 39, Rigby 35

8th Grade Standings

Rigby 7-0

Sandcreek 6-1

Mountainview 5-2

Eagle Rock 4-3

Rocky Mountain 2-5

Madison 2-5

Taylorview 1-6

Shelley 1-6

February 5th Results

Rocky Mountain 58, Taylorview 55

Sandcreek 47, Eagle Rock 39

Rigby 60, Madison 38

Mountainview 39, Shelley 36

February 6th Results

Mountainview 47, Taylorview 30

February 7th Results

Shelley 74, Rocky Mountain 60

Sandcreek 51, Madison 37

Eagle Rock 44, Taylorview 35

Rigby 62, Mountainview 38

Load comments