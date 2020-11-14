Girls Junior High Basketball
7th Grade North Pod Pod Overall
Rigby 6-0 9-0
Madison 4-2 7-2
Farnsworth 3-3 5-3
Thunder Ridge 1-4 3-5
Rocky Mountain 0-5 0-7
7th Grade South Pod Pod Overall
Eagle Rock 4-1 5-2
Mountainview 4-1 4-4
Shelley 4-2 6-3
Sandcreek 1-5 1-7
Taylorview 1-5 1-8
November 9
Madison 44, Farnsworth 34
November 10
Farnsworth 46, Mountainview 33
Rigby 53, Rocky Mountain 16
Eagle Rock 26, Shelley 19
Sandcreek 34, Taylorview 27
November 11
Shelley 18, Thunder Ridge 17
Madison 40, Taylorview 8
Rigby 30, Eagle Rock 17
November 12th
Shelley 33, Taylorview 25
Mountainview 44, Sandcreek 28
Madison 37, Thunder Ridge 24
Rigby 36, Farnsworth 32
8th Grade North Pod Pod Overall
Thunder Ridge 5-0 8-0
Farnsworth 5-1 7-1
Madison 2-4 3-6
Rigby 2-4 3-6
Rocky Mountain 0-5 1-6
8th Grade South Pod Pod Overall
Shelley 6-0 8-1
Sandcreek 4-2 6-2
Taylorview 2-3 3-5
Eagle Rock 0-3 0-5
Mountainview 0-4 0-7
November 9
Farnsworth 59, Madison 52
November 10
Farnsworth 73, Mountainview 12
Rigby 28, Rocky Mountain 16
Shelley 43, Eagle Rock 22
Sandcreek 60, Taylorview 50
November 11
Thunder Ridge 53, Shelley 49
Taylorview 38, Madison 25
Rigby defeated Eagle Rock
November 12
Shelley 70, Taylorview 43
Sandcreek 48, Mountainview 39
Thunder Ridge 48, Madison 31
Farnsworth 61, Rigby 42
