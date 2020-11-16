Girls Junior High Basketball

7th Grade North Pod Pod Overall

Rigby 6-0 9-0

Madison 4-2 7-2

Farnsworth 3-3 5-3

Thunder Ridge 1-4 3-5

Rocky Mountain 0-5 0-7

7th Grade South Pod Pod Overall

Eagle Rock 4-1 5-2

Mountainview 4-1 4-4

Shelley 4-2 6-3

Sandcreek 1-5 1-7

Taylorview 1-5 1-8

November 9

Madison 44, Farnsworth 34

November 10

Farnsworth 46, Mountainview 33

Rigby 53, Rocky Mountain 16

Eagle Rock 26, Shelley 19

Sandcreek 34, Taylorview 27

November 11

Shelley 18, Thunder Ridge 17

Madison 40, Taylorview 8

Rigby 30, Eagle Rock 17

November 12th

Shelley 33, Taylorview 25

Mountainview 44, Sandcreek 28

Madison 37, Thunder Ridge 24

Rigby 36, Farnsworth 32

8th Grade North Pod Pod Overall

Thunder Ridge 5-0 8-0

Farnsworth 5-1 7-1

Madison 2-4 3-6

Rigby 2-4 3-6

Rocky Mountain 0-5 1-6

8th Grade South Pod Pod Overall

Shelley 6-0 8-1

Sandcreek 4-2 6-2

Taylorview 2-3 3-5

Eagle Rock 0-3 0-5

Mountainview 0-4 0-7

November 9

Farnsworth 59, Madison 52

November 10

Farnsworth 73, Mountainview 12

Rigby 28, Rocky Mountain 16

Shelley 43, Eagle Rock 22

Sandcreek 60, Taylorview 50

November 11

Thunder Ridge 53, Shelley 49

Taylorview 38, Madison 25

Rigby defeated Eagle Rock

November 12

Shelley 70, Taylorview 43

Sandcreek 48, Mountainview 39

Thunder Ridge 48, Madison 31

Farnsworth 61, Rigby 42