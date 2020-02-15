7th Grade Standings:

Madison 9-2

Taylorview 8-3

Sandcreek 7-3

Eagle Rock 7-4

Rigby 6-4

Thunder Ridge 6-5

Rocky Mountain 3-7

Mountainview 1-8

Shelley 0-11

February 11 Results:

Rocky Mountain 48, Shelley 34

Rigby 34, Eagle Rock 30

Thunder Ridge 48, Sandcreek 44

Madison 59, Taylorview 34

Mountainview BYE

February 12 Results:

Taylorview 56, Rocky Mountain 47

Eagle Rock 63, Shelley 35

Thunder Ridge 56, Mountainview 42

Madison 47, Rigby 36

Sandcreek BYE

February 13 Results:

Rigby 46, Shelley 26

Sandcreek 41, Mountainview 31

Taylorview 57, Thunder Ridge 55

Madison 51, Eagle Rock 39

Rocky Mountain BYE

8th Grade Standings:

Madison 11-0

Mountainview 8-1

Thunder Ridge 7-4

Shelley 7-4

Sandcreek 5-5

Rocky Mountain 4-6

Rigby 3-7

Taylorview 2-9

Eagle Rock 0-11

February 11 Results:

Shelley 55, Rocky Mountain 40

Rigby 44, Eagle Rock 41

Thunder Ridge 34, Sandcreek 32

Madison 88, Taylorview 37

Mountainview BYE

February 12 Results:

Rocky Mountain 66, Taylorview 35

Shelley 54, Eagle Rock 28

Mountainview 42, Thunder Ridge 40

Madison 77, Rigby 29

Sandcreek BYE

February 13 Results:

Shelley 46, Rigby 38

Mountainview 38, Sandcreek 36

Thunder Ridge 65, Taylorview 33

Madison 89, Eagle Rock 32

Rocky Mountain BYE

