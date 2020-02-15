7th Grade Standings:
Madison 9-2
Taylorview 8-3
Sandcreek 7-3
Eagle Rock 7-4
Rigby 6-4
Thunder Ridge 6-5
Rocky Mountain 3-7
Mountainview 1-8
Shelley 0-11
February 11 Results:
Rocky Mountain 48, Shelley 34
Rigby 34, Eagle Rock 30
Thunder Ridge 48, Sandcreek 44
Madison 59, Taylorview 34
Mountainview BYE
February 12 Results:
Taylorview 56, Rocky Mountain 47
Eagle Rock 63, Shelley 35
Thunder Ridge 56, Mountainview 42
Madison 47, Rigby 36
Sandcreek BYE
February 13 Results:
Rigby 46, Shelley 26
Sandcreek 41, Mountainview 31
Taylorview 57, Thunder Ridge 55
Madison 51, Eagle Rock 39
Rocky Mountain BYE
8th Grade Standings:
Madison 11-0
Mountainview 8-1
Thunder Ridge 7-4
Shelley 7-4
Sandcreek 5-5
Rocky Mountain 4-6
Rigby 3-7
Taylorview 2-9
Eagle Rock 0-11
February 11 Results:
Shelley 55, Rocky Mountain 40
Rigby 44, Eagle Rock 41
Thunder Ridge 34, Sandcreek 32
Madison 88, Taylorview 37
Mountainview BYE
February 12 Results:
Rocky Mountain 66, Taylorview 35
Shelley 54, Eagle Rock 28
Mountainview 42, Thunder Ridge 40
Madison 77, Rigby 29
Sandcreek BYE
February 13 Results:
Shelley 46, Rigby 38
Mountainview 38, Sandcreek 36
Thunder Ridge 65, Taylorview 33
Madison 89, Eagle Rock 32
Rocky Mountain BYE