Arguably the best season in Utah State's 124-year history as a football program came to a conclusion last week on a high note as the Aggies defeated Oregon State, 24-13, in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
The 2021 campaign was a smashing success for the Aggies, who became the first-ever FBS program to win at least 11 games, capture a conference championship and reign supreme in their bowl game after only tasting victory once the previous year.
Blake Anderson took over as USU's head coach in December of 2020 and helped orchestrate the biggest turnaround in program history, and he was rewarded accordingly. The 52-year-old has verbally agreed to a two-year contract extension that would keep him in Logan through the 2027 season, the university announced Friday in a press release. Terms of the agreement have yet to be disclosed.
“In just one year at the helm, Blake Anderson has transformed a one-win team into a Mountain West Championship team,” said John Hartwell, USU's athletics director, in a press release. “The positive and team-centered culture he and his staff have created and fostered permeates throughout Aggie Nation. As remarkable as the on-the field success has been, the academic achievements and personal development of our football student-athletes under his leadership are even more impressive. Blake’s character, integrity and passion for the academic, personal, and athletic growth of our student-athletes have fueled the success of this team. Under coach Anderson’s leadership, the future of Aggie football is very bright.”
Not only did the Aggies match their school record with 11 wins, they beat two teams from Power 5 conferences for the first time in program history and defeated a ranked opponent for the first time in six years by crushing then-No. 19 San Diego State, 46-13, in the Mountain West title game. Additionally, the Aggies won 10 more games than they did a year ago, which currently puts them in a tie with Michigan for the best turnaround at the FBS level. The Wolverines will play at least one more game this season.
Anderson was recently named the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Region 5 Coach of the Year, plus he was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year and a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year awards.
“Under head coach Blake Anderson, this year’s football team captured the hearts of all of Aggie nation and we are fortunate to have him at the helm of our program,” USU President Noelle E. Cockett said in a press release.
This is Anderson's second head coaching stop as he was in charge of Arkansas State's program from 2014-20. The Red Wolves went bowling and posted winning records in each of Anderson's first six seasons at the helm.
During Anderson’s time at the Jonesboro-based university, the Red Wolves posted a 51-37 record, including 38-18 against conference foes, and went 2-4 in bowl games. The Red Wolves captured back-to-back Sun Belt titles in 2015 and 2016.
In 2017, Anderson helped guide the program to single-season school records in total yards per game (494.8), yards passing (4,106) and TD passes (38). In Anderson’s first season in charge of the program, the Red Wolves racked up a school-record 6,174 yards of total offense. ASU ranked fifth nationally in passing offense in 2017 and 10th in 2019.
The native of Hubbard, Texas, started his collegiate coaching career at Eastern New Mexico from 1992-93. Anderson has also coached at Howard Payne (1994), Trinity Valley Community College (1995-98), New Mexico (1999-01), Middle Tennessee (2002-04), Louisiana-Lafayette (2007), Southern Mississippi (2008-11) and North Carolina (2012-13).
Arkansas State was Anderson’s first head coaching job, although he gained valuable experience as an offensive coordinator at North Carolina, Southern Miss, Louisiana-Lafayette and Trinity Valley. In his first of two seasons as North Carolina’s offensive coordinator, the program broke 35 school records, finished eighth nationally in scoring offense and averaged 485.6 yards an outing.
The former Baylor and Sam Houston State player has extensive experience coaching quarterbacks. He was a quarterback and wide receiver in college.