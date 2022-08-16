A lot of wide receiver coaches would surely be a bit nervous about having to replace three athletes who accounted for an impressive 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns on 206 receptions from a record-setting team, but Kyle Cefalo doesn't seem to be fazed one bit.
Gone are All-American Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling, who all caught double-digit scoring passes a year ago, but the cupboard is not bare at Utah State. Justin McGriff, who has started all 20 games he has played in for the Aggies, returns, as does slot target Kyle Van Leeuwen. The defending Mountain West championships also brought in a trio of talented transfers that are expected to make immediate impacts.
Also back for the Aggies is offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker and quarterback Logan Bonner, who broke the single-season program records in passing yards (3,628) and touchdowns (36). Indeed, it's easy to see why Cefalo, who is also the team's passing game coordinator, is optimistic heading into the 2022 campaign.
"Honestly, I have all the confidence in the world in this group right now because we’ve got so much healthy competition out there and we’ve got some good leadership with Justin, Brian (Cobbs) and Kyle," said Cefalo, who has coached first-team all-conference wideouts in four straight seasons — the first three at Arkansas State. "And then we have a bunch of talent that’s just kind of lurking around, and every other day someone else is showing up. And they’re competing. It’s in a friendly way because they’re teammates, but at the same time they’re wideouts and they want to play and they want the football, so every day I see them pushing one another and getting better and improving.
"So, with where the group is at right now, I honestly couldn’t be happier because we’ve pilled up a lot of good work days together and I’m already seeing the improvement."
McGriff, who presents matchup problems for opposing defensive backs with his 6-foot-6 frame, has made significant strides following each of his two seasons in Logan. The former Nebraska receiver made a big impact a year ago as he ranked fourth on the team in receptions (35), yards (414) and TD catches (six). No. 10 has taken on a big leadership role as a senior.
"After the season and into the winter, we just wanted to instill confidence in him that, ‘you can do this, you can lead this group, you can lead this football team and you’ve just got to put in the work every day,'" Cefalo said. "And from the winter to the spring to the summer to now he’s done that. He’s been consistent. He works really hard. He’s worked on the things he needs to work on and he’s shown up and he’s playing like a powerful force out there, so I’m very proud of all the work that he’s put in."
In addition to McGriff, Cefalo has been pleased with the leadership he has been getting from Van Leeuwen and Cobbs, who is a graduate transfer from Maryland.
"They kind of set the tone every day and I’ve challenged them, especially Justin, I’ve challenged him every day you set the tone of 'Don’t look around, don’t wait for anybody else. You go out there, you be the example for everybody and the football team will follow,'" Cefalo said. "So, I’ve put a lot on him and I love the way he’s responded."
McGriff and Cobbs has positioned themselves to start at outside receiver for USU's home and season opener on Saturday, Aug. 27, against Connecticut. The 6-2, 210-pound Cobbs had a very big spring camp for the Aggies and is coming off a season in which in caught 25 passes for 319 yards for Maryland. Cobbs played in 41 games and made 12 starts in his four seasons with the Terrapins.
Van Leeuwen is primed for a breakthrough season in his first year as the starting slot receiver. The former Timpview High standout turned a lot of heads at fall camp a year ago, but ultimately got stuck behind standouts Thompkins and Bowling. The 5-9, 175-pound junior hauled in eight receptions for 63 yards last fall.
"He can do whatever he wants to do," Cefalo said when asked what kind of season the sure-handed, quick and shifty Van Leeuwen can have. "He has, he’s bided his time, he’s put in the work. He’s never really gotten frustrated. I know there’s times he’s wanted to be out there and it’s just kind of the competitiveness in him, but he’s never stopped working and improving. And with where he’s at mentally with the play book — he knows it like I know it and he’s very, very comfortable, but he’s still very coachable. You know, when he makes a mistake he wants to know why and how do we fix it, so if he continues to work as he’s working — which I know he will — he’s going to have a lot of fun this year."
USU's other primary weapons at the slot receiver position are untested at the Division I level, but Cefalo is excited about what junior college transfer Terrell Vaughn and redshirt freshman NyNy Davis bring to the table.
Vaughn is coming off a memorable two-year stint at Ventura Junior College, where he shattered the program record with 149 catches, which he turned into 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns. Vaughn broke the single-season Ventura record with 91 receptions as a freshman.
Davis was a star sprinter in high school and garnered first-team all-state honors as a high school senior in Alabama. The 5-8, 155-pounder competed at cornerback, running back and receiver during his prep career.
"NyNy’s got elite speed and Terrell is very, very difficult to bring down when the ball is in his hands," Cefalo said. "They each have a nice skill set and they know how to use their skill set."
Cefalo is anticipating significant contributions from Vaughn and Davis in '22. Who else should make some noise this fall?
"Ziggy’s showed up and is making plays on a daily basis," Cefalo said. "He’s starting to build some consistency. And then Q (Quinton) Hadnot, you know he’s kind of one of those guys that maybe you don’t talk about too much, but he’s working so hard right now. I could put him on any position at wideout and he would know what to do. He’s shown up on special teams and good things happen to people who work hard, so I’m really proud of Q."
Ziggy is Alabama graduate transfer Xavier Williams, who still has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-0, 180-pound Williams was recruited by a wealth of big-name Power 5 Conference programs in high school and he will be the backup to Cobbs.
This will be Hadnot's third season at USU. The 6-0, 195-pound redshirt sophomore has only played in two career games for the Aggies, but he has flashed well enough this summer to be McGriff's primary backup.
Two others Aggies who Cefalo said could see some reps at the outside receiver positions are sophomore Jalen Royals and redshirt freshman Otto Tia. Royals blew Cefalo away with his 4.30 40-yard dash time, plus his leaping ability, during a camp earlier this summer and he was promptly offered a scholarship. Cefalo also raved about how the 6-0, 190-pounder blocks.
"Honestly, probably my best blocker is Jalen Royals, the new kid from Georgia Military Academy," Cefalo said. "He’s got a really good feel for it. He fights really hard, plays with a nice low base. But it’s something that the whole group needs to constantly work on. And I like that we do drills against the defense. That forces us to block on the perimeter and it’s great for both sides of the football team just to kind of go at it a little bit."
Other Aggie wideouts that are among the best blockers in the wide receiver room, Cefalo asserted, are McGriff, Cobbs and Vaughn, who is only 5-7 and 170 pounds.
"He’s got a low center of gravity and he’s super strong," Cefalo said of Vaughn. "He’s so tough and he’ll go in there and mix it up with anybody."
Like McGriff, Tia is a tough athlete for opposing defensive backs to deal with, courtesy of his powerful 6-4, 220-pound frame. Tia played in two games last fall and contributed with 647 yards and three TDs on 39 receptions as a high school senior at Northridge.
"He didn’t play very much (last season), but he kind of got the experience of how we do things," Cefalo said of Tia. "He’s kind of fighting the injury bug right now. We’ve got to get him back out on the field, but he’s a big, powerful kid and he just needs to learn to play with a some more confidence because he’s got all the ability in the world. ... We’ve just got to keep pushing him."
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, other returning wideouts for the Aggies are freshman Ryder MacGillivray, Timm Van Leeuwen, and redshirt sophomore Garrett Walchli. Walchli got behind the secondary for a 60-yard TD catch in the first of two fall camp scrimmages. The 6-2 Van Leeuwen, the younger brother of Kyle, caught 65 passes for 876 yards and 13 TDs as a senior at Logan High in 2018.
USU's other newcomers in the wide receiver room in '22 are sophomore Kyrese Rowan and true freshmen Malachi Keels, Josh Davis, Austin Okerwa and Quentin Riley. All of the true freshman are taller targets as they are listed at either 6-1 or 6-2. The 5-11, 175-pound Rowan is the son of former USU legendary running back Emmett White and spent his first three seasons at the University of Utah, where he was awarded a scholarship in the fall of 2021. Rowan played sparingly in 2019 and 2020 for the Utes, but saw action in 13 games, mainly on special teams, last fall.