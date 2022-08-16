A lot of wide receiver coaches would surely be a bit nervous about having to replace three athletes who accounted for an impressive 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns on 206 receptions from a record-setting team, but Kyle Cefalo doesn't seem to be fazed one bit.

Gone are All-American Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling, who all caught double-digit scoring passes a year ago, but the cupboard is not bare at Utah State. Justin McGriff, who has started all 20 games he has played in for the Aggies, returns, as does slot target Kyle Van Leeuwen. The defending Mountain West championships also brought in a trio of talented transfers that are expected to make immediate impacts.

