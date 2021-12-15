There’s no question this is an exciting week for the Utah State football team, which is currently in southern California preparing for Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Pac-12 Conference foe Oregon State.
The Aggies have been able to build momentum through the 2021 season, and they added to that Wednesday by signing at least 17 players to national letters of intent. Fourteen of those signees — 11 high school seniors and three transfers — were officially announced of Day 1 of the early signing period.
“It’s a great foundation for what we’re trying to do,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said in a press release. “We’ll focus more with the back half of this class on veteran-type bodies that could fill in key, veteran departures. On the front of this, we wanted to make a big emphasis on building the fronts and we wanted to stay close to home. Six guys from the state (of Utah) is huge. We have another one from right down the road in Idaho Falls with Paul Fitzgerald. We get a built-in family member in Sione (Motu’apuaka), Hale’s big, little brother. Then, we have a guy like Anthony Switzer who we already know (from our time at Arkansas State), spent time with and recruited.
“It’s a great foundation for what we’re wanting to do with key positions on the offensive and defensive lines, and skill positions such as quarterback and running back. We’ll just continue to build around that. It’s a great start.”
The Aggies have been especially productive on the recruiting front preparing for the future at the offensive line and linebacker positions. Six offensive linemen signed Wednesday, and five linebackers — one of them, Max Alford, is a converted running back — put pen to paper.
The six O-linemen are all high school seniors and five of them are from the Beehive State. Those athletes are Bryce Radford (Green Canyon), Weylin Lapuaho (Bingham), Sione Motu’apuaka (Radford High in Hawaii), James Aloiso (Timpview), Irae Leilua (Timpview) and Teague Andersen (Lehi). Another offensive linemen, current Herriman High senior Kauasi Hansen, is expected to finalize his letter of intent during the traditional signing period in February.
Radford, who was a three-year starter and three-time first-team all-region selection at Green Canyon, is excited about the emphasis the Aggies have put on shoring up and adding depth in the offensive trenches.
“Utah State knows how football works, apparently,” said Radford, whose father Curtis was a defensive end at USU from 1994-99. “(There are) three full time coaches dedicated specifically to the O-Line. After talking to them I know I could go to any one of them with any questions about the O-Line and I can trust any one of them. So naturally that’s why so many offensive lineman want to come here. We will be dominant in the trenches at Utah State.”
All of these offensive linemen had multiple scholarship offers from FBS programs and most of them had at least one Power 5 Conference offer. In fact, Motu’puaka flipped his commitment from Utah to USU last weekend.
Leilua, Aloiso and Hansen all plan on serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Utah State. Another future Aggie, linebacker Ryker Lotulelei (Highland High), also plans on serving a mission.
In addition to Alford, the five linebackers who signed Wednesday are prep seniors Lofa Fonoti-Maikui (Northridge), Joshua Williams (Mesquite High in Texas), and transfers MJ Tafisi (University of Washington) and Anthony Switzer (Arkansas State). Tafisi and Switzer each have two years of eligibility remaining, and Switzer possibly three.
A separate story on the three athletes who signed from the transfer portal — Miami safety Gurvan Hall, Jr., a highly decorated 4-star recruit coming out of high school, is the other — can be found in the Herald Journal and online at hjnews.com.
Fonoti-Maikui was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball for the Knights this season as he threw for 2,824 yards and 27 touchdowns, plus made 54 tackles and picked off a pass.
Alford accumulated 1,020 yards rushing and another 448 yards receiving, plus accounted for 13 TDs, as a prep junior for the Miners. However, he suffered a season-ending injury in Park City’s opener against Wasatch as a senior.
Williams led his team in tackles with 89, plus he added 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive TDs this fall.
The other high school seniors who inked with the Aggies on Wednesday are speedy running back Robert Briggs (Bellville, Texas), quarterback Bishop Davenport (Spring, Texas), defensive end Paul Fitzgerald (Thunder Ridge, Idaho), defensive tackle Adam Tomczyk (Los Alamitos, Calif.) and signal caller Chase Tuatagaloa (Orem). Tuatagaloa has been a quarterback and tight end during his prep career.
Briggs, a three-time first-team all-district selection, racked up 3,300 yards rushing and another 1,357 yards receiving during his high school career. The versatile senior also contributed with 790 career kickoff return yards, 611 career punt return yards and 301 career interception return yards.
Davenport threw for 3,807 yards and 41 touchdowns, vs. 10 interceptions, as a senior. He also chipped in with 766 rushing yards and seven TDs on 114 carries.
Fitzgerald, who was originally committed to BYU, finished with 31 tackles, including 16.0 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two blocked punts in just eight games as a senior.
Tomczyk came through with 47 tackles, 12.0 TFLs, 9.0 sacks and one forced fumble this season, while Tuatagaloa threw for 1,683 yards and 17 scores, plus rushed for 415 yards and another four scores as a senior.
Of these aforementioned athletes, Alford, Fitzgerald, Fonoti-Maikui, Lapuaho and all three transfers will enroll for the upcoming spring semester and thus will be able to participate in Spring Camp.
“A big key for us winning this year was how many guys we could add last January, who could go through spring and through summer,” Anderson said. “This is no different and we’re not done. There is a chance that over the course of the holidays we could potentially add a few more transition players, whether it be (by the) transfer portal or junior college guys that graduate on time. To have that many guys coming in January already out of this class, especially getting out of high school early, they don’t go into fall camp like a freshman. They have a chance to really go into it like a veteran and be part of the two-deep.”
Like many of these signees, Radford committed to the Aggies before the ’21 season even started. Witnessing the transformation from a one-win team to a 10-win Mountain Crest championship squad has Radford — and surely others from this recruiting class, for that matter — even more hyped up.
“It is so exciting,” Radford said. “The coaches at Utah State have a certain indescribable energy with them. After being recruited by them and just the glow the staff all have, I knew they would be successful. They sure proved it on the field and I know it makes me and all the other recruits fired up to keep it going.”
Three current high school seniors who previously committed to the Aggies signed with other programs Wednesday. Those athletes are O-linemen Jacob Reece (inked with Arizona), defensive tackle Cahlede Jackson (Georgetown) and DL/LB Matt Freeman (Incarnate Word). Additionally, Timpview defensive end Braxton Fely ended up signing with Boise State. Earlier this week, Fely announced BSU and USU as his two finalists.
———
A more detailed story on the athletes that signed Wednesday can be found at hjnews.com. Another story recapping what happened on the recruiting trail last weekend and early this week can also be found at hjnews.com.