CARSON, Calif. --- They needed some help to reach their desired destination, but the Utah State Aggies left no doubt they belonged in their biggest game in recent memory.
Logan Bonner threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns --- to three different targets --- and Utah State played lights out on defense, plus blocked a pair of punts, on its way to a stunning 46-13 shellacking of No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game on Saturday afternoon at Dignity Heath Sports Park.
"I'm really proud of this group of guys. I think we felt all week that the (only people) who thought we could do this were the guys in (our) room," said USU head coach Blake Anderson, whose team improved to 7-0 on the road this season. "Just across the country, all of the conversations ... were really about San Diego State. ... The guys did everything I asked them to do to prepare this week and I felt very confident that they'd come in and play their best ball. ... You could clearly see that we weren't satisfied with just showing up. They wanted to make a statement and I think we did that really in all three phases."
In the process, the Aggies captured their first-ever Mountain West title and their 13th conference championship in program history. Additionally, USU won 10 games in a season for only the fourth time in its 124-year history. With the victory, the Aggies have punched their ticket to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, where they will square off against an opponent from the Pac-12 Conference on Dec. 18.
"We planned on coming in here and playing our best ball, and we knew when we play our best ball and be physical in every phase and be explosive, we know we can compete with anybody in the country," said Bonner, who was selected as the Offensive MVP and is now USU's single-season record-holder for touchdown passes in a season with 35.
The Aggies (10-3) scored at least 14 points in each of the final three quarters to turn a competitive game into a blowout. This is the most points the Aztecs (11-2) have allowed this season and the second-fewest points the Aggies have conceded. SDSU scored its lone touchdown with 6:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Indeed, it was an outstanding day for USU's defense, which limited SDSU's vaunted rushing attack to just 67 yards on 26 attempts during the first three quarters. The Aztecs only mustered up 178 total yards during that timespan and were unsuccessful on their first 10 third-down conversions.
"We knew coming in that this team loved to run the ball, so this week we emphasized stopping the run in practice, stopping the stretch, stopping the dive and stopping the quarterback from running because a dual-threat quarterback is one of the most dangerous players in college football," said USU defensive end Byron Vaughns, who was selected as the Defensive MVP.
It took a while for USU's offense to establish itself against a very good SDSU defense, but the Aggies certainly came out with a vengeance on defense. The Aggies only gave up 55 yards on 19 plays in the first quarter and was a big reason why the Aztecs went 3 and out on three of their first four possessions.
SDSU did have success moving the ball once in the quarter, but was unsuccessful on a fourth-and-1 run from the USU 12-yard out. Aggie defensive end Byron Vaughns stuffed Aztec standout running back Greg Bell for a 1-yard loss on the play.
Meanwhile, the Aggies didn't pick up a first down until their four series of the contest, when Brandon Bowling hauled in a lovely 41-yard catch from Bonner. USU only gained 26 yards on its other 15 plays in the opening quarter.
Bowling came through with a big third-down conversion reception later in the drive, but Bonner was sacked a few plays later and Connor Coles came up well short on a 46-yard field goal attempt.
The Mountain Division champions would not be denied on its next possession, though. Arkansas State transfer Reece Jarvis set the stage by partially blocking a Matt Araiza punt. The Aggies took over at their own 47-yard line and pieced together a 10-play, 53-yard march to paydirt.
A 5-yard pass from Bonner to Deven Thompkins on 4th and 1 loomed large, as did Bonner's 12-yard scamper to the SDSU 5-yard line on a third-and-9 play. Bonner then proceeded to find Derek Wright on a well-executed back shoulder throw, and the super senior showcased outstanding footwork on his 5-yard scoring catch. It was Wright's 11th TD reception this fall, tied for the second most in a single season in program history.
The Aztecs advanced the pigskin into Aggie territory on their next series, but USU defensive end Nick Heninger came through with a huge play at the line of scrimmage on a third-and-7 pass. Araiza misfired on a 54-yard field goal wide right one play later.
The Aggies took advantage of the good field position the missed field goal provided as they only needed six plays to double their advantage. Calvin Tyler Jr. gashed SDSU on a 17-yard line up the middle, and the Oregon State transfer plunged into the end zone from 1-yard out one play later to give USU a 14-0 lead with 4:57 remaining in the second quarter.
SDSU quickly marched down the field on its ensuing possession and was six yards away from paydirt. That touchdown would have happened had USU safety Monte McGary not broken up a third-and-goal pass at the very last second in the back of the end zone. The Aztecs settled for a 23-yard field goal by Araiza and trailed 14-3 at the half.
The Aggies received the opening kickoff of the third quarter and only needed two minutes to dent the scoreboard. Bowling got well behind the SDSU secondary and trotted into the end zone for an easy 59-yard catch and run to give the visitors a 21-3 lead.
Any chance of an Aztec comeback was likely vanquished less than two minutes later when Araiza's punt was batted away by Kina Maile and went out of the back of the end zone for a safety. USU safety Ajani Carter had a chance to pounce on the loose ball in the end zone. It's believed to be the first time the Aggies have ever blocked a pair of punts in a game.
SDSU received a glimmer of hope from Bonner's pass went right to safety Patrick McMorris. All of a sudden, the Aztecs had the ball on the Aggie 41-yard line, but they were unable to fully capitalize. A huge deflected pass at the line of scrimmage by Heninger likely saved a touchdown, and SDSU ended up settling for a Araiza field goal, which pared its deficit to 23-6.
The Aztecs then immediately turned the ball over on their next two possessions to extinguish any chance they had at an unlikely epic rally. First, a muffed punt was recovered by Jaden Smith, and then SDSU fumbled on the first play of its ensuing series. USU defensive tackle Marcus Moore fell on the loose ball at the SDSU 20-yard line.
Bowling deftly hauled in a well-placed Bonner pass in the back of the end zone for an 18-yard score to push USU's advantage to 29-6 late in the third quarter.
Coles booted a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. That was followed by a 9-yard scoring strike from Bonner to Justin McGriff, then a play that perhaps best summed up what transpired Saturday. Tyler Jr. busted off a 17-yard run, but fumbled into the end zone. However, Aggie wide receiver Jordan Nathan was there to pounce on the loose ball for the final dagger of the contest.
The fourth TD pass by Bonner was a new Mountain West title game record. Bowling caught eight passes for a career-high 154 yards.
"Well, we needed him to play great today," Anderson said of Bonner. "He has, I think, gotten better and better as the season's progressed. ... You've seen him play his best ball over the last few weeks. With their defense being as dominant as it has been, the one weakness that we felt like we could potentially expose was the back end. We felt like our quickness and speed could be a problem for them."
The Aggies finished with 383 yards of total offense --- 261 during the middle two quarters, which is when the outcome was ultimately decided --- and the second-most passing yards allowed by the Aztecs this season. SDSU racked up 315 total yards, but 137 of them were in garbage time in the fourth quarter.
How dominant was USU's defense? SDSU converted on 1 of 14 third downs and 1 of 4 fourth downs. Additionally, the Aztecs only scored one touchdown on its four trips inside USU's 20-yard line.
On the flip side, the Aggies picked up first downs on 8 of their 16 third-down plays, plus went 2 for 2 on fourth downs. USU found paydirt on four of its five trips inside the red zone, to boot.
"(They have) an unbelievable defense," Bonner said. "We knew that coming in. They played well all year. They have unbelievable players. I mean, you knew it was coming to be a huge challenge. ... We talked about all week how if we play our ball and be dominant, we can play with anybody, and we showed that today."
Justin Rice and Hunter Reynolds finished with 10 tackles apiece for the Aggies, who got eight tackles from Shaq Bond. Vaughns and Marcus Moore contributed with 1.5 sacks apiece for USU, and Vaughns had another tackle for loss, plus six total tackles. Rice and AJ Vongphachanh were also credited with a sack apiece.
Twenty-four different Aggies came through with at least one tackle each and the team broke up a season-best six passes.
"I thought it was a collective effort by the defense," Anderson said. "It was a different guy every play. I mean, Marcus, it was Hale (Motu'apuaka), it was Heninger. Obviously, Byron had a great game. But the play that Monte made in the back of the end zone maybe have been the biggest of the game. At the time that it happened, to be able to force a field goal try instead of giving up a touchdown (was huge). ... At times, it looked like we were playing with 13 guys out there."
Conversely, USU limited SDSU's renowned pass rush to just 2.0 sacks, which was 3.0 fewer than the Aggies. The Aggies were also credited with seven quarterback hurries to the Aztecs' three. Those are noteworthy statistics when you consider USU attempted 14 more passes than SDSU.
"Credit to the O-line," Bowling said. "They protected Logan all day, so it was good."