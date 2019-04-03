For only the eighth time in program history, a Utah State men’s basketball player has been selected as an AP All-American.
Junior guard Sam Merrill was named to the AP’s honorable mention All-American squad, earlier this week.
The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year joins a list that includes Wayne Estes (1965), Marvin Roberts (1969, 1971), Jaycee Carroll (2007, 2008), Gary Wilkinson (2009) and Tai Wesley (2011). Estes is the only Aggie to ever be tabbed to the first team.
Additionally, Merrill is only one of two players from the Mountain West to be honored by the AP this season, joining Nevada senior forward Caleb Martin. Utah Valley junior guard Jake Toolson, the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, was the other athlete from the Beehive State to be recognized by the AP. Like Merrill, Martin and Toolson were honorable mention honorees.
Merrill led USU in scoring (20.9 points per game) and assists (4.2 per game) during the 2018-19 campaign, and tied for the team lead with 37 steals. The Bountiful native paced all Mountain West players in conference games only in scoring (22.0 ppg), and is the first Aggie to average more than 20 points an outing since Carroll in 2007-08.
Merrill, a first-team all-district pick, racked up 731 points this season, which ranks fifth for a single season in the USU record books. He also held down the top spot in the conference in free throw percentage (.904).
The Aggies went 28-7 this season and shared the Mountain West regular season title and won the Mountain West Tournament. The Aggies punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2011 team captured the WAC regular season and tournament championships.