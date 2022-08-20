There were several questions Utah State needed to address heading into the 2021 college football season, but not much of the uncertainty was because of the special teams units.
Utah State already had a All-American kickoff returner in Savon Scarver, another dynamic return specialist in Deven Thompkins, a very dependable, fearless and experienced punt returner in Jordan Nathan, and a up-and-coming punter in Stephen Kotsanlee.
Of those four athletes, only Kotsanlee is back in 2022, but the Aggies also welcomed back their two primary place-kickers and their starting long snapper, plus several key special teams performers from a year ago. USU has been rock solid on special teams for the past several seasons and there’s no reason to suggest that trend will change in ’22.
Having special teams coordinator Nick Paremski back also certainly helps.
“It was a pretty big learning curve last year not for any particular reason than just learning how we wanted things done, the schemes we wanted, all of those types of things,” Paremski said. “And to be able to go out and say, ‘it’s just like this,’ and they exactly what you’re talking about (is a big deal).”
Kotsanlee is entering his third year as USU’s starting punter and he should challenge for all-Mountain West honors this fall. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound native of Australia averaged 42.5 yards on 53 punts as a sophomore. None of those punts were blocked and Kotsanlee placed 19 of them inside the opposition’s 20-yard line.
“He sets his ceiling at the end of the day, but he’s just consistent and I think his leg has gotten stronger every year,” said Paremski of Kotsanlee, who has started ever since her arrived in Logan. “You know, he’s punted a couple (during fall camp) where you go, ‘whoa, is that Stephen?’ So, it’s jumping off his foot really, really well this year, probably a little bit better than last year, which I’m not complaining about last year at all. But the more he develops and gets stronger, his punts will be better ... and he’s doing a great job.”
The Aggies also have a proven long snapper in 6-0, 250-pound sophomore Jacob Garcia, who Paremski referred to as “automatic,” and a weapon at place-kicker in Connor Coles. Coles is a senior, but USU could potentially return all of its projected top special teams performers a year from now.
“The most exciting thing for me is not only that they’re back this year, but that we’ve still got them for a couple years,” Paremski said. “So, those guys are going to be really, really good. They’ve managed themselves. It’s exciting to have all of those guys back.”
Coles battled through a back injury a year ago, but still managed to break the program’s single-season record for field goal attempts with 29. The Bozeman, Montana, native also now ranks third in the Aggie record books in PATs made and attempted in a season with 52 and 54, respectively.
The 6-0, 220-pounder was successful on 20 of his 29 field goal attempts, including 14 of 16 from inside of 40 yards. Of No. 59’s 83 field goal attempts or PATs, only two were blocked a year ago. Coles, who drilled a career-high 52-yard field goal against BYU last season, is a two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week — once in 2020 and once in 2021.
Coles’ backup is sophomore Elliott Nimrod, an Arkansas State transfer who took care of kickoffs for the Aggies last fall. The athletic 6-0, 180-pounder kicked the ball off 85 times a year ago, with 31 of them resulting in touchbacks.
Kotsanlee’s backup will be Ryan Marks, a true freshman from Farmington who served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at USU. Backing up Garcia will be Caden Kellow, a true freshman from Tennessee.
Handling kickoff and punt return duties for the Aggies will be a trio of players that have never been in this position at the Division I level, although Terrell Vaughn made some noise returning punts and kickoffs at Ventura Junior College. Vaughn averaged 33.0 yards on five kickoff returns as a sophomore at Ventura and 21.2 yards on seven as a freshman in 2019. The 5-7, 170-pound junior also brought back a punt return for a touchdown a year ago.
USU’s other projected starter at kickoff returner is standout defender Ajani Carter, who is arguably one of the best defensive backs in the Mountain West. The 6-0, 195-pound senior has been one USU’s top performers on special teams since arriving on campus in 2019.
“Terrell Vaughn, obviously you’ve all seen it at wide receiver (in that) he’s good with the ball in his hands, and that was the same thing with Scarver. You know, when you put the ball in his hands and he looked natural, and that’s the case with Terrell. And obviously AJ Carter, I coached him last year (at striker) and he was one of our best players on special teams and, no matter where you put him — receiver, safety, corner, striker, special teams — he’s usually one of the most talented guys on the team and he’s fearless. And you have to have a guy that has some good speed, but a guy that will hit (the hole) and is fearless, and really that’s AJ.
“But along with that, both of those guys are guys that are going to make good decisions with the ball. We never want to take the ball inside the 25-yard line, so we always reiterate to those guys that we want the ball at the 25 or further (on offense), so if you can’t get to the 25, then make a good decision and we’ll take it at the 25 and live with it. And that’s something I think that was really overlooked about Scarver in the past was he always made great decisions with the ball, so we’re looking for the same thing with those guys (this season).”
Vaughn and fellow slot receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen will likely be USU’s go-to punt returners this season, with senior Cooper Jones also in the mix. Van Leeuwen, a 5-9, 175-pound junior from Provo, hasn’t been a return specialist since high school. But, as a senior at Timpview, Van Leeuwen averaged 30.4 yards on seven kickoff returns and 10.0 yards on 19 punt returns — one of which he brought back to the house.
Nathan was responsible for 14 of USU’s 15 punt returns last season, while Scarver and Thompkins teamed up for 37 of 40 kickoff returns. The Aggies averaged 9.1 yards per punt return in ’21 and 22.8 yards on 40 kickoff returns. Scarver took a kickoff return 100 yards to the house against UNLV — his fifth straight season with a kickoff return for a TD — while Brandon Bowling scooped up an onside kick and sprinted 45 yards to paydirt against Hawaii.
Not only did Nathan, a honorable mention all-MW selection, have a solid return average, he was well known for catching or scooping up the pigskin in heavy traffic, plus making good decisions, which is exactly what Paremski expects out of his punt returners.
“We’re never going to put anyone back there that we don’t trust,” Paremski said. “You know, I always tell the punt returners that. First and foremost, it really doesn’t matter how fast you are or how big you are. Can we trust you? Can we trust you to make good decisions with the ball? Can we trust you to not let it roll 20 yards ... (so we’re) losing 20 yards of field position? And then when you do have the opportunity to return it, are we protecting the ball? And really our goal is to just get a first down. If we can get 10 yards of field position on punt return, we feel pretty good about that and anything after that is a bonus.”
USU’s coverage units got the job done in ‘21, with the exception of allowing a 99-yard kickoff return against Wyoming. Case in point: The Aggies only gave up an average of 17.9 yards on the opposition’s other 38 kickoff returns and only 65 total yards on 15 punt returns. The longest punt return USU conceded was a 22-yarder.
Other key special teams performers the Aggies welcomed back are gunners Jaden Smith, a junior, and Jamie Nance, a sophomore. Smith recovered a muffed punt in USU’s drubbing of San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game. The Aggies also blocked a pair of punts against the Aztecs. Wide receiver Jalen Royals, a transfer from Georgia Military College, is another gunner Paremski is counting on.
“Jamie Nance was one of our best last year on special teams, so he’ll be on all of (the special teams units),” Paremski said. “He does a great job, gives us everything that he’s got.”
What other guys emerged as solid performers on special teams during fall camp?
“Gurvan Hall will be on a bunch (of units), Daniel Grzesiak will be on a bunch,” Paremski said. “Otto Tia’s looking good, AJ Carter obviously, Cole Joyce will be on a bunch of them. All of those guys are standing out as guys that are going to be that guys we can rely on, on a lot of different special teams (units), so it’s exciting to have all of those dudes.”