Colorado St Utah St Football
Utah State place kicker Connor Coles prepares to kick an extra point.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

There were several questions Utah State needed to address heading into the 2021 college football season, but not much of the uncertainty was because of the special teams units.

Utah State already had a All-American kickoff returner in Savon Scarver, another dynamic return specialist in Deven Thompkins, a very dependable, fearless and experienced punt returner in Jordan Nathan, and a up-and-coming punter in Stephen Kotsanlee.

 

